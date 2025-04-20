How to stay safe when living alone

The other day, someone posted on X formerly Twitter, and said: “Living alone is shitty.’’ I agree to a certain extent. Her statement brought back a dark memory that I would love to forget, but who forgets what almost snatched away their life? Here is what happened. In 2017, I was staying alone in one of the Kampala suburbs.

One night, I went to sleep when I was perfectly fine. But in the wee hours of the night, I woke up feeling extremely dizzy, literally paralysed, and awfully thirsty. It was as if I had been thrown inside a blazing fire that burnt the Uganda martyrs, but someone remembered to pull me out before being fully consumed.

I desperately needed water, but the distance from my bedroom to the fridge in the dining room seemed so close yet so far. I felt like I was in the wilderness for 40 years like the Israelites. I prayed God would send me manna from heaven in the form of water.

I felt hopeless and helpless with no help in sight. I was alone and frightened. For five minutes, I saw my life flash before my eyes, and thought, this was the end.

My own body had failed me, I couldn’t move at all. My world was spinning, and as I stared at the starless, dark room, tears started rolling down my cheeks uncontrollably, as I prayed to God to spare my life. He heard that prayer. Minutes later, I stabilised, carried my petite body to the dining room, and gulped down two glasses of cold water.

I have never been this scared my entire life like that night. I didn’t close my bedroom door again, just in case it happened again, I could scream for my neighbour’s intervention. From that awful night to date, I can never sleep without a glass of water next to my bed.

Water is as important to me as the air I breathe. I don’t know what had happened, probably I will never know since I woke up feeling strong as a horse, and didn’t seek medical attention. But I learned a lesson.

When you are living alone, you must do these things. One, always have airtime on your phone, and keep the phone close by. Anything can happen, you can be attacked by thugs, you may fall down, and need assistance. Having airtime on your phone can help you call the police, your neighbours, security guard, family members, or anyone you consider helpful depending on the type of emergency. Two, have a neighbour(s) contact.

We live in an interconnected world, yet we hardly know each other, especially our neighbours. We have superficial relationships of hi, hello but hardly do we go an extra mile to get to know our neighbours yet they can come to our rescue in emergencies. However, it helps to create genuine friendships with them, because it is not only humane, but you never know when they may save your life, or you save theirs.

Be friends with one or two of them, and have their contacts. When they don’t see you around for days, they can easily reach out to find out if you are okay. You can also have the contact of the askari (security guard) you never know when you will need them.

Anyways, staying alone has its advantages, but it can also be tricky, especially when you find yourself in a state of emergency, and you are all alone, with no one to help you. Be smart about it!

Vivian Agaba