How Trump’s reset policies scramble the US-China race

Until he assumed office on January 20, much of Donald Trump's policy direction remained ambiguous, save for what is contained in 'Project 2025', the 900-page so-called policy prescription drawn by the prominent conservative think tank, Heritage Foundation, a project Trump denies knowledge of.

Of course, the world expected a resumption of trade wars with Washington's allies and foes, disengaging the US from key multilateral organisations, and rolling back several legislations on energy, health, among others. But few expected such drastic measures.

In the African context, the second Trump administration dismantled USAID, which since 1961 served as a special-purpose vehicle for American soft power, particularly in the global south. At the same time, the Great Lakes Region was grappling with escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The M23 rebel group had captured several key towns in the east, dragging neighbouring countries into the crisis. Both the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) attempted to intervene, but neither regional bloc managed to halt the violence. Eventually, it took the unlikely mediation of Qatar, which stepped in to broker talks between Kigali and Kinshasa, marking a rare Middle Eastern intervention in Central Africa's conflict dynamics. But this is not the crux of the matter. It is the US intervention that could trigger a complete reset of the region, but at what cost? Shortly after the Doha talks, Washington stepped in, summoning all the conflicting parties. By the end of June, officials from Rwanda and the DRC had signed a peace agreement at the White House aimed at ending the long-standing and complex conflict.

The US-brokered deal went beyond peace. It secured American access to the DRC's critical minerals, coupled with promises of US investments in eastern Congo's abundant mineral reserves, among other commercial arrangements.

This move aligns seamlessly with the US-funded Lobito Corridor Project, which entails upgrading the existing Benguela Railway into a 1,300km stretch linking the Port of Lobito in Angola to the mineral-rich regions of the DRC and Zambia.

The initiative is designed to counter China's Belt and Road projects, which have seen massive Chinese investments in rail and road infrastructure, particularly across the Global South. For Washington, this is a strategic win.

It not only strengthens its geopolitical influence but also secures access to some of the world's most mineral-rich provinces. With the African deal secured, Washington quickly shifted gears to resolve its standoff with China.

In this file photo, US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while participating in a "roundtable on small business and red tape reduction accomplishments" in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 6, 2019. PHOTO/REUTERS

The two largest economies agreed to temporarily reduce US tariffs from a staggering combined 145 percent down to 30 percent. For the Trump administration, this was framed as a win, and rightly so. A similar deal was struck with the European Union (EU) during Trump's visit to Scotland. On the surface, Trump and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced a 15 percent tariff agreement.

But the real negotiation was never about tariffs; it was about engineering one of the largest investment commitments in modern history. Behind closed doors at Turnberry, Europe agreed to spend $1.4 trillion with the US over the next three years: $750b in American energy purchases and $600b in additional US investments.

In essence, the EU "bought down" the tariff with massive financial commitments. All this commercial diplomacy that the Trump administration has engineered in their MAGA campaign is not a day's event; America is retracing its lost might through strategic mineral deals and commercial diplomacy to counter the rise of the Panda.

For a developing country like Uganda that is strategically courted by both China and the US, the shifting dynamics of global affairs will compel Kampala to reassess and realign its regional and international partnerships. The question remains: will Uganda continue to strike a delicate balance between the two powers, or will new alignments inevitably emerge?

The writer, Yusuf Masaba, is a student of International Relations