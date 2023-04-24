How universities can contribute to community development

Last week, I attended an event at Silver Spring, where the Benedict Medical Centre in Luzira was closing a two-year community health project.

The community outreach, as a model to treat women in the slum areas of Kampala project, was a brain child of Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Italy and Fondazione Italia Uganda, a not-for-profit organisation, supporting the work of the late Father Giovanni Scalabrini, also founder of the Bishop Cipriano Kihangire schools.

A health project in a community treating vulnerable people for free is always special, in a country where there is no national medical insurance. In two years, the project managed 2,462 cases, many of these were women. Up to 900 pregnant women received care until they delivered

Funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, the project was deemed a huge success, beyond expectations by all partners.

At the event, in which the Universita Cattolica was represented, I learnt that the university has had a long tradition of running projects through partnerships that benefit communities. Many of them, are implemented far from home. The university supports many projects with the direct involvement of students, faculty and administrative staff, in order to give back to the community.

Besides academic training, the university is committed to social entrepreneurship, offering consultancy to various institutions and managing field projects on behalf of donors.

If all universities were actively involved in community engagement, so much would be different. Many universities are still weakly involved, in community affairs. At the event, a participant asked me what community means in our context. Is it geography? And I thought for a minute, before finding an answer. Indeed, what is community? Who is in the community? And who are the local people we so often refer to? Are we not all part of the community somehow?

Sometimes, it takes outsiders to give us a sense of what some things mean, things we often take for granted. Once in a collaboration with colleagues elsewhere, they challenged on what the beneficiaries meant in the context of some project. And they insisted, we were using the term in the wrong way. For them, a beneficiary is helpless, has had no value to add, and is only a recipient. By the end of the project, my idea of a project beneficiary had changed.

Community projects, are largely located in specific communities, because of the peculiarities. In this case, the Benedict Medical Centre selected Kisenyi and Kireka communities, with high population and many vulnerable women. Seeing health service provision through the lens of a project like this, is unnerving. For the Universita Cattolica, nothing is more satisfactory. Through the project, the university was able to provide medical capacity building for Benedict Medical Centre, and reach out to communities in more enriching ways.

In our context, with just notable exceptions, universities barely participate in community development, through direct projects that change the face of those communities. While community engagement is part of the promotion criteria for university faculty, it is hardly taken seriously. Some have done well, as institutions, others barely so. How do we ensure that our universities offer more than just training of students and some form of research, which for the most part, do not also influence policy?

Engagement of universities in communities in areas of their expertise, even if for purposes of creating awareness and advocacy around some specific issues, would have enormous impact on the community. True to my friend’s objection of the use of beneficiaries, the universities would be the greatest beneficiaries of these engagements.

For the most part, it is the best way to re-tool teaching faculty, with knowledge of what works in the community and what should remain in the text books of old. Knowledge from community engagement, is priceless, for those whose business it is to train and produce more knowledge.

Bridging the gap between theory and practice is not just a function of going to communities once in a while or the more popular model of sending students for internship, but also to be part of the community, to live with them and to understand what the community deals with on a daily basis.

Listening to testimonies from the doctors involved and the community participants, was humbling. That a ‘small’ project like that, in two years, can save many lives, and have such impact, is more than a learning model can offer. Learning from the collaboration between Universita Cattolica, the Fondazione Italia Uganda and the Benedict Medical Centre is a great example of what is possible, when relationships are built around common critical goals.

Ms Maractho (PhD) is the director of Africa Policy Centre and senior lecturer at Uganda Christian University.

