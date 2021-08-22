How we are really doing after the 42-day lockdown

By Angella Nampewo More by this Author

After the lockdowns we have had, this is a health check: How are we all doing? A lot can happen in 42 days and we did not immediately transition into a new normal once the President pronounced himself on reopening of businesses and transport. I deliberately did not use the words ‘lifted the lockdown’ because that has not happened for a lot of people.

For some performing artistes, this has only meant having the liberty to relocate and camp in another part of the country in the hope that some aid would come from that way.

Speaking of aid, there are occasional signs of how much the people need help. The other day that sign came in the form of a loud knock at my door. A voice called out boldly. From the audacious approach, I thought it was someone from my neighbourhood but the woman at my door was a total stranger. Her hair seemed shabby but that could have been a trendy hairstyle. The dirty feet certainly said she had not washed in a while, probably days.

The stranger at the door got straight to the point. Did I have any food; posho, rice, anything I could spare. Something in this woman’s brazen presentation shocked me to the core. A million questions sprang to my tongue but I had to tap myself and remember that she was here for food and I had some of that. Instead of subjecting her to an inquisition, I asked her to take a seat and went off into my pantry to organise the food as requested.

My mind continued spinning even as my hands did the needful in the moment. ‘What had happened to this woman? She did not appear to be in her right mind: Appearances did not seem to suggest so. Therefore, if I asked, would this woman reveal her true identity? Did she really remember who she was? Or had she been overtaken by hunger?’ My suspicion regarding her sanity was almost confirmed when I handed over some cash to go with the food and she turned to ask my opinion on what to buy.

If you look around, there are many signs that times have been hard for many in our communities. Some people have resorted to crime and to beat the curfew, we now have daylight robbery. There is a growing number of incidents in which people are being clobbered and robbed of items including phones. More daring crimes are also underfoot; a worrying trend since the police reported a drop in crime in 2020. The police in its annual report for 2020 reported that in the year 2020, there was 8.9 per cent decrease in the volume of crimes reported to police from 215,224 cases reported in 2019 to 195,931 cases reported in the year 2020.

The decrease in crimes was attributed to, among other things, total lockdown of the country between March and June 2020 in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. But it did not work out that way this time around. To paraphrase the great Chinua Achebe, since the police have learnt to shoot without missing, the criminals have learnt to fly without perching, namely adjusting the style of crime.

So are we okay after the lockdown? The answer is probably not, on many counts. As I write this, I am rushing to put the last full stop and press ‘send’ before it gets too late. There is more to fear than just the enforcers of the evening curfew. This is that hour of evening when the daylight robbers strike.

