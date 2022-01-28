How we can negotiate our future

Last week, I noted that the biggest problem Uganda faces is how to achieve a viable and durable social order. This requires minimum consensus by a substantial section of elite actors but also broad support from the masses. There has to be a set of agreed upon rules of engagement, an internalisation of norms and a belief in a system for managing political contestations and conducting economic activity.

These rules and norms can then become reflected in national constitution, state institutions, laws, agencies and offices. The necessity of a social order that endures and survives through generations is to assure stability and avoid social conflict that tends to have damaging and destructive ramifications. How then do we get to an arrangement where order is established and entrenched through a system that has broad acceptable, popular support and consensus from both the elites and masses?

Ironically, historically social orders have come out of war and violent processes of nation-building and state formation. In fact in our own case, the short-lived social order and minimum consensus that became embodied in the 1995 Constitution came out of the NRA guerrilla war of 1981-1986. The 1995 consensus was tenuous and shaky. It lacked general acceptance in some parts of the country (primarily the north) and did not include the guarantee of certain critical freedoms like the right to political association.

But it was nevertheless a laudable achievement, yet it got shredded in the intervening decade such that by the mid-2000s, the spirit and space of constitutionalism that undergirded it had been ripped apart. We had gone back to 1966. Today, we are potentially heading in a worse state, if not already there, than 1966. Around the world, from China to Europe and the Americas, nations and states, the two core components on which a durable social order is built, were born from the crucible of war. The very problem that a social order is intended to prevent, that is conflict, is what historically fuelled the establishment of long-lasting social orders.

But this route has proved complicated and unworkable for most of Africa. Cycles of war and armed violence have not midwifed the kinds of nations and states necessary for instituting lasting order. The alternative path is to dialogue and negotiate in peacetime, today, to avoid violent conflict tomorrow.

There are a few African countries that have come close to attaining fairly durable social order through peacetime consensus: Botswana, Ghana, Tanzania, etc. Our immediate neighbours, Kenya, are on course. We too can do it.

The starting point is for the current rulers to accept that the system under which they have ruled the country for three and a half decades is untenable and must be dumped. To do so, they must abandon their bravado.

There is a way state power blinds and engenders aloofness, but dramatic and unexpected shifts can occur anytime and tables can quickly turn leaving the heretofore powerful on the receiving end. The current situation in Ethiopia is an invaluable lesson. For almost three decades, a group of elites ruled that country with an iron fist against opponents and critics. Today, they are officially designated as terrorists and have been engaged in destructive war against the very state and military apparatus they built and presided over.

Negotiating peace for tomorrow also requires that we put aside the gun mentality and foreground our shared civic interest in peaceful coexistence. Here, imaging a Uganda that respects and accommodates all its social fragments and subgroups is key. It means recognising a shared stake and investment that is mutual and collective. No one ethnic group or social class is more important than the other or deserves special privileges. We must have a candid conversation about historical injustices, skewed distribution of public office and how best to grant equitable access to national prosperity. The state has to be liberated from narrow parasitic interests and nepotistic behaviour.

In the final analysis though, nothing feasible and sustainable can happen unless we all throw our weight behind reimaging the Uganda we want. The push to get the rulers to change course, to accept that the current path is doomed and to save the country from the dark alleys ahead, must come from the agency and engagement of the mass of citizens.