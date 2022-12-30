How we can reduce boda boda accidents

The Annual Crime and Traffic and Road Safety report of 2021 reveals that of the 4,159 road accident deaths nationwide, 1,390 involved boda boda riders. About four persons perish due to boda boda accidents daily. Most of the boda boda accidents are attributable to lack of riding experience, reckless driving, not adhering to safety measures like wearing helmets and disregarding traffic regulations. Despite the risks that boda boda riders and passengers face, motorcycle taxis remain a major mode of transport in Uganda.. Considering the boda boda contribution to employment among its operators and the risks it poses, there is a need to curb boda boda accidents.

In July 2022, the Prime Minister announced that only licensed and trained boda boda operators will be permitted to operate in Kampala. In addition, the Traffic Police spokesperson announced crackdown measures to reduce road carnage due to bodas. As of November 15, 2022, Ms Faridah Nampiima, the traffic and road safety spokesperson, said: “The operation has resulted in the impounding of 12,217 motorcycles countrywide. Of these, a total of 10,167 Uganda Police Express Penalty Tickets (EPS) were issued. Adding that at the station, they had over 2,050 motorcycles parked.

However, these measures are not sufficient to eradicate boda boda accidents and promote sustainability of boda boda operators’ livelihood. The measures cannot be effectively implemented without proper engagement of operators. In response to the measures, bodas are likely to maneuver to get over the crackdown, which is likely to increase accidents. The failure to implement measures put in place by the government is largely due to the sheer size of the motorcycle taxi sub-sector. This is not the first time such pronouncements have been made by the government, but they were not operationalized due to the reluctance of policy actors to organise the boda riders with proper governance and leadership. Beyond wearing helmets and luminous clothing, managing such a sheer size of boda bodas requires proper governance to subsequently curb accidents and guarantee sustainable income for operators. The presence of a new boda boda governance structure with a mission of offering Ugandans better user-friendly, rapid, dynamic, and urban and rural boda boda transportation, can reorganise the sector.

This can also offer leadership at national level spreading out to other regions with guidance of the Ministry of Works & Transport. In other regions boda boda representatives at the sub-region level across the Eastern, Southern, Northern, Central and Western parts of Uganda could be elected and report to the national governing body created. At parish level, each of the 20 boda stages should elect a committee with a chairperson to represent boda operators at regional level and present pathways on how to improve the sector after engaging colleagues.

Each boda boda operator should have an operator name, stage number at the back of the reflector jacket to monitor and report road safety violations. Collaboration of boda boda leaders with government authorities can be directed to promote safety, health, and security as well as provide awareness on traffic, licensing, and taxes regulations in local languages through chairperson at the parish level. More partnership might lead the newly formed boda boda association to organise saccos and get funding from government programmes to eradicate poverty among members.

Other countries like Kenya have managed the sector by creating the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya and this functions as a national body of commercial motorcycle riders duly registered under the Kenyan Societies Act. In transforming the lives of operators, the association promotes partnership with the Government of Kenya in creating jobs, micro entrepreneurship, safety for all road users and innovation in self-employment. On the contrary, in Nigeria as of July 21, 2022, authorities planned to put a ban on the use of motorcycles to cut the supply of logistics to the terrorists.

While several initiatives can be implemented to manage boda boda operations, it is of high interest to promote the boda boda business as an economic activity because it employs many Ugandans. It also remains to be a source of livelihood among many operators in Uganda to promote effective governance of the sector. Nonetheless, boda boda operators should refrain from all political activity and adhere to the National Body’s values as transporters. This will reduce their manipulation by political actors and improve the sector as a potential avenue for creating jobs among Ugandans.