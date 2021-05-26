Huge budget on recurrent expenditure undermines devt

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The marking of National budget month kick-started with a dialogue in which civil society organisations, government agencies and key private sector players examined whether the Budget for FY 2021/22 will create jobs and increase tax base.

I observed representatives of government agencies at the centre of policy planning and revenue mobilisation and collection were skeptical on addressing the key question of how ever increasing over- bloated government recurrent expenditure affects development.

When tasked whether a budget whose biggest portion is claimed by recurrent expenditure could stimulate sufficient growth to give Ugandans sustainable jobs, increase tax base and ensure efficient service delivery, director economic Affairs at Finance Ministry, frankly admitted that reducing recurrent expenditures largely driven by high cost of administration was overdue which technocrats like him had no control over it hence a political issue.

This being the reality, however, technocrats ought to know that unless such non-economic factors (huge political cost, governance problems and corruption) all rampant in Uganda, receive adequate solution, their work will hardly realise the desired outcomes. Having foreign contractors executing expensive government projects like dams, roads and bridges, airports and office blocks largely financed with foreign loans become a double jeopardy as foreign exchange gets depleted through capital repatriation (project profits and interest payments).

During the dialogue, Uganda Revenue Authority representative emphasized the usual rhetoric of widening tax base to the desired levels as if they’re unaware that 69 per cent of Ugandans are in subsistence activities and already burdened regressive indirect taxes which contribute to 75 per cent of the total tax related revenue. This talk seem to ignore the reality that latest National Household Survey found 23 per cent of both rural and urban Ugandans fell into poverty before covid-19 pandemic.

URA ought to urge government focus on creating new tax bases through investing in developmental projects instead of emphasizing widening tax base. Widening and creating tax bases are not the same and I think the latter is more useful to URA in long run if government cuts on its recurrent budget expenditure. Yes, recurrent expenditures are necessary to address day to day government activities and short term but shouldn’t claim biggest budget portions as its been proven incapable of fostering structural transformation and sustainable development both critical for job creation, increased tax base, efficient service delivery, and strong external performance.



With our economy characterised by persistent trade deficits, balance of payment problems, and currency fluctuations, it’s a clear indicator that privatisation has not been effective in improving our trading position with the rest of the world hence a necessity for government to mobilise human capital and raise significant funds and invest in manufacturing of modern and high valued traded goods for satisfaction of both domestic and foreign markets. This would help us earn and save the badly needed foreign exchange, critical for local currency stability and financing debt servicing. According Bank of Uganda, our current deficit averaged at 4.68 per cent of GDP between 1980 and 2017.

Privatisation policy made state leave large scale production in hands of profit oriented private players (FDIs) whose interests sometimes conflict with those of the state. Such has often resulted violence and economic turmoil in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Angola, Namibia.

To have a pro-poor budget that will foster structural transformation and sustainable development as long term goals specified in National Development Plan, government should reduce its recurrent expenditures significantly and re-allocate saved funds to finance development.



Authored by Andrew Bakoraho

bakoraho@yahoo.co.uk