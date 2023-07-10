Human activities worsening climate change effects

The effects of climate change in Uganda are increasing, affecting the lives of citizens and its environment.

Due to climate change, the seasons have changed, with the rainy season becoming more variable in length and droughts more ubiquitous. Climate is changing and humans are responsible.

In its 2021 report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that human activity is changing the climate in unprecedented ways. Scientists said drastic emissions reductions were needed to keep global warming below 1.5C and protect the world’s most vulnerable ecosystems and communities.

As of today, around 15 percent of global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions come from the process of getting oil and gas out of the ground and to consumers. A large part of the emissions can be brought down relatively quickly.

Human activities include deforestation, increased industrialisation, wetland degradation. According to a report by the Ministry of Water and Environment, Uganda will be left with only 1.6 percent of wetlands cover by 2040 if the destruction trend is not reversed by the deliberate restoration programmes countrywide.

The main contributor to climate change is the release of greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide, into the atmosphere. The burning of oil release significantly amounts of carbon dioxide, which traps heat in the Earth’s atmosphere, leading to global warming.

Changes in temperature are also affecting the Rwenzori Mountains, by causing glacier melting, increasing water levels in Nyamwamba, Mubuku, and Ruimi rivers. This has led to frequent flooding across the Rwenzori region.

The Climate Change 2023 from the Synthesis Report reiterates that humans are responsible for all global heating over the past 200 years leading to a current temperature rise of 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels, which has led to more frequent and hazardous weather events that have caused increasing destruction to people and the planet.

The report reminds us that every increment of warming will come with more extreme weather events. The report outlines that the 1.5°C limit is still achievable and outlines the critical action required across sectors. The report focuses on considering climate justice and focuses on climate resilient development.

The scale of the climate challenge requires a broad coalition encompassing governments, investors, companies and everyone else who is genuinely committed to reducing emissions and mitigate climate change impacts. That effort requires the oil and gas industry to be firmly on board.

Time is running out for the easier solutions and the more gradual transitions to a carbon free-economy. Oil and gas companies are facing a critical challenge as the world increasingly shifts towards clean energy transitions. Fossil fuels drive the companies’ near-term returns, but failure to address calls to reduce greenhouse gas emissions could threaten their long-term social acceptability and profitability.

Climate finance is crucial to help communities cope, but it is not a replacement to cutting emissions and ending the fossil fuels dependency which is the root cause of the climate crisis. To mitigate these impacts of greenhouse gas emissions is possible, through transitioning to cleaner and renewable energy sources.

Uganda is endowed with abundant renewable energy sources such as solar wind, hydro and geothermal power. Embracing these clean and sustainable alternatives will provide a viable pathway to Meet Our Energy Needs without Polluting the Environment.

This involves reducing fossil fuel consumption, investing in renewable energy technologies, ecosystem restoration and adopting sustainable practices to protect the environment.