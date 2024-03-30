Human Rights Commission isn’t living up to its mandate

Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), mandated by Article 52 of the Constitution, is charged with the most important role in this country – protecting and promoting human rights and other freedoms. Has the commission lived up to its mandate? As a scholar of International Human Rights Law, I will hold my head high and give the commission a score of F for reasons I will discuss in this article.

People who defend UHRC have never been victims of human rights abuses, especially the abuses that the security agencies commit for political reasons. Such people have no idea that there is something sacred about each individual human being and despite the existence of inequalities at birth, justice and fairness demands that we design systems for the protection of each individual and also promotion of the available laws.

Since the subject of human rights is an open book – work in progress – whose content is not dictated by morality and religion, it is also the work of commissions like ours to embrace new ideas emerging in International Human Rights jurisprudence.

Under Article 52 (supra), the commission is charged with a role to investigate at its own initiative or on a complaint made by any victim of human rights violations. I have never seen the commission seriously getting interested in abduction, forced disappearances and torture of political activists yet some of these crimes, like torture, are absolutely prohibited in our laws. All they do is deny the existence of such abuses in the media, yet victims always come out of detention and torture dungeons with indisputable evidence.

When I was tortured and smuggled into Buganda Road Court and remanded to Kitalya maximum prison, the commission led by the late Fr Simon Lokodo, Ruth Ssekindi, Crispin Kaheru and others visited me and saw the half-dead creature as I was then. They would later make a tweet about the visit and my condition, which they later deleted. Their report about my political persecution and torture I think died with Lokodo.

There are very many other Ugandans whose rights have been abused using political persecution, but it looks like since the abusers are the powers that be, such cases are swept under the carpet. One wonders how an institution that is constitutionally mandated to monitor government’s compliance with human rights laws only prides itself on abuses that are not political?

It pains me and many others who may not have the rare opportunity and privilege to use this wonderful newspaper to express themselves, that the commission has powers of a court [Article 53(1)] to issue summons, question any person to disclose information and to commit recalcitrant individuals for contempt of court but have instead chosen to spend time whitewashing political persecution.

The failure of this institution to carry out its duties should be attributed to the fact of the appointing authority using it for welfare jobs. When you look at some commissioners, you cannot hesitate to doubt the functionality of this institution.

I still have hope in my fellow lawyer and comrade, Shifrah Lukwago, and also fellow rights activist Kaheru, as sober headed people who understand what the subject of human rights is, but I believe their voices cannot out compete the others.

The commission has never even issued a statement condemning the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Act yet it falls within their docket to promote the universality, inalienability and indivisibility of these progressive rights. The debate about cultural relativism and universalism in human rights will be enlightened soon in another column.

The appointment of some political sycophants to the human rights commission has pulverised the commission’s work from rights champions to be the concealers of the State’s rights abuses, and that exactly is the main reason why the institution has become complicit in political persecution and rightly regarded by many as a dumping centre for welfare jobs.