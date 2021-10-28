Human settlement policy key in reducing slums

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The aftermath of the 1998 Kenyan presidential elections, which were tainted with violence, consumed the disorganised and slummy settlement of Kibera. However, many of the planned settlements such as estates were not affected because of their orderly nature that provided security.

A similar occurrence was witnessed in the November 2020 campaigns in the lead up to the January 2021 polls in Uganda where slum dwellers took to the city streets and other urban areas to demonstrate and vandalize property in protest of the detention of their candidates.

Despite security officers firing tear gas to disperse the charged crowds, many seemed determined to engage and confront the security forces.

Kampala Capital City Authority being in the radius of 15km, each road exiting the city centre covers 900 square km.

However, the slums area alone covers 850 square km (about 90 percent of the entire capital city). There are a few planned settlement areas such as Kololo, Nakasero, Naalya, Bugolobi, Mengo, Mbuya and some other upcoming suburbs that only cover at least 50 square km.

A total of 850 square km are covered with slums among which include Katwe, Kinawataka , Kifumbira, Kalerwe and Bwaise, among others.

Residents in these areas seem abandoned by the government whose role is to put in place measures to ensure better and organised settlement or accommodation.

Often times, slum areas have turned into breeding grounds for diseases and infections, and abuse of human rights because of the nature of settlements and lifestyles of the people that live there. In 2019, a study conducted in Kampala slums revealed that between February and May, 85 per cent of urban refugee and displaced adolescent girls aged between 16 and 24 had faced sexual violence in the past two months.

Although the mushrooming slums demonstrate a social–political threat they can be a great economic opportunity if government came up with a human settlement policy and various strategies to address the crisis.

With a human settlement policy, government would ensure that people live and settle in conducive environments by clustering slum areas into zones of 100 acres which would later be turned into satellite town.

Satellite towns offer high- quality of living experience to the residents.

The government can achieve this by bringing landlords and squatters on board to develop master plans of the various areas. The master plan would cater for zoned areas for vertical development.

With this, land lords would be able to set up complementary developments including condominium apartments for the middle class and high income citizens that complement the economic synergies.

The satellite town development concept would bring about the opportunities for squatters to become property owners, and at the same time employers and employees.

Residents who commute to the city centre to trade would have an opportunity to own small scale factories and market stalls in their place of residence.

Another strategy would be for government to provide infrastructure and a political will. For instance, regarding establishment of condominiums, the use of low cost model would be explored; using cement floor screed instead of ceramic tiles, showers instead of bath tabs.

Encouraging citizens to have a principal place of residence. A principal residence is the primary location that a person inhabits. It is also known as a primary residence or main residence. The government could also sensitise squatters and put in place a mechanism of squatter vetting in slum areas to identify those that fall in that category.

Lastly, government could establish a housing and human settlement authority to engage and encourage mortgage banks to support the project and make it a priority. This way, we shall no longer have slums.

Mr Anatoli Kamugisha, Akright projects