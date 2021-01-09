Humanity needs humility, not humiliation 

By Moses Khisa More by this Author

The year 2020 was a rough and tough year. The disruptions wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic are simply unprecedented. The pandemic magnified the limits and vulnerabilities of human beings.

In one sense, the pandemic is a leveller, attacking every corner of the world and infecting indiscriminately. Yet it differently infects and affects individuals, communities and countries.

Many loved ones have passed on. Others have survived after fierce battles in intensive care units and may live with permanent health conditions. Among some people, by contrast, the virus brings only but limited symptoms and little damage.

Businesses have been blown up, careers distorted and livelihoods destroyed.

Some of us are fortunate to keep our full time jobs and manage to maintain our incomes to fund decent living standards. The vast majority of the world’s people, however, are not so fortunate.

The week of thanksgiving, my partner tested positive.

I did not bother to take the test; it would have been academic given we sleep in the same bed every night! We felt devastated, but fully prepared for the fight.

Advertisement

While she went down sick for days, I managed though with mild symptoms. It was tough, but we stayed above the waters, and before too long, we were out of the woods. We gave glory to our Creator.

There is absolutely nothing special about my partner and I that qualified us to manage through and not suffer adverse effects or pick the ultimate outcome – death – as have many people. What is more, I have kept my job and a guaranteed decent pay.

Why should I enjoy such a privilege other compatriots and citizens around the world do not? This is a fundamental moral question.

Faced with such daunting philosophical and moral questions about justice and fairness, I tend to turn to Michael Sandel, one of the most important thinkers and public intellectuals of our time. Sandel’s new book, The Tyranny of Merit provides a sweeping and scathing indictment of the system of merit through which we access opportunities and entitlements.

The easy way to explain my status and comfortable life is to say I earned it through hardwork, effort and merit. I did well as a student, went through the ranks of academic training to the highest level, excelled on the job market and got a permanent appointment at a big research university. I earned it, so I deserve it. From a moral point of view, however, this explanation is superficial.

There are people I went to school with who worked harder than I did and were more intellectually gifted. Not all of them have been as fortunate. Today, there are fellow citizens beaten by the sun or showered by rain all day, who toil working far more hours than I do, struggling to earn just enough to subsist.

Many are trapped in cyclical poverty and cannot break out of it however hard they work because the rewards system works through a flawed set of assumptions built around the principle of merit and the notion of deserving.

When we believe we are successful, using the measure of financial muscle and material comfort, we grow the hubris to look down upon those less successful, the needy and suffering deprivation.

We condemn them. We humiliate them. We devalue and debase their work and effort. We say they deserve what they get. Worst, we shun the pursuit of the public good and our shared wellbeing.

Yet, what we often deem to be merit is in fact a mix of good fortune, specific advantages and favours we get from others and circumstances. The fundamental issue here is one of fairness and just coexistence.

Those we condemn and humiliate react with resentment and indignation against our elitism. They revile and rail against our tendency to think we deserve our privileges and they too deserve their misery. This is a recipe for social disharmony and is succour for populist political demagoguery.

The stresses and strains of our time call for deep introspection, for humility not humiliation, and for understanding the plight of the less privileged, to care, give and share. We need more modesty and less hubris.

On that note, I would be remiss not to express my gratitude. This column is rather assumingly named “Majority Report.” The goal is simple: to make a case for the public good, to give voice to our shared needs and argue for our common ideals and aspirations.

The column belongs to you, the readers. I have no business without you. Thank you. My editors do the onerous work of cleaning up my writing mess. I owe them a deep debt of gratitude.

May the New Year bring better health and more happiness.

Mr Khisa is assistant professor at North Carolina State University (USA).

moses.khisa@gmail.com

