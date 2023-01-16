Hypocrisy in a society with misplaced priorities

Hypocrisy knows how to dress well. It is trained in the tactics of show and hide; it knows how to outwit even those who seek to uphold what is right.

In Uganda, we routinely witness ‘elephant-sized’ scandals of corruption. Year after year, we are rated among the most corrupt, internationally and in 2021, ranked 144/180 countries at the Corruption Perceptions Index of Transparency International, a global coalition against corruption. These and more continue to ravage the dignity of our public institutions yet we, for the most part, direct our rebuke only to those that cannot threaten our social standing and status.

Our focus is often terribly misplaced. We are quick to label as “so bad” the one that goes contrary to the preferred mode of dress or on any election day, we are willing to vote for a well-dressed, well-spoken family man who will flagrantly suck public funds into oblivion. But a badly behaved woman candidate, even if she’s passionate about the fundamental change we claim we need, is where we draw a line.

Very articulate and sturdy candidates continue to lose elections because voters perceive them as, “too much”. That is to say immoral and not that they are or were incompetent at the time of contesting for those elective positions. Majority of those candidates that have crossed over, and now, legislators, are for the most part, posturing as representatives of the downtrodden masses of people in their constituencies while stalwarts of supporting tyrannical bills such as the Computer Misuse Bill, Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2017 that were passed in into law by the National Assembly.

Any attempts at holding such and any other hypocritical leaders accountable are often futile, in part because of their clever apologists who are benefiting from the state of affairs. These often scour forums of public opinion searching for any criticisms which they will routinely counter to defend and disguise the harmful effluvium that is the consequence of what is happening.

In a move to disguise and distract, a faction of the respectable folk benefitting from the flawed system have presented themselves as the hope – picking up their rhetorical gifts and talents and facetiously crafting diatribes against these injustices. On closer observation, one will find that there is in fact, an unbelievably huge disconnect between what is performed and that which they actually practice.

If indeed, the hero among the oppressed is one who speaks up against oppression, isn’t it tragic when said hero is also in bed with the system? Will the cries of aggrieved persons reach the ears of the self-aggrandised, egocentric potentates in the higher realm if the messenger is dining with the recipients?

Isn’t it insane that many, obsessed with populism, money and power only posture through performative writing or media interviews and endlessly make cases for; humanity, empathy, responsibility, honesty, truth, and accountability but hardly, if ever, care to translate into practice, any of such values? That the intention is to stay aligned with power while breeding more conditions upon which other pathological inequalities thrive?

At Trinity College Nabbingo, our school motto was, “Be True,” and that taught me that one of the highest principal values of life is “Truth.” And, the degree to which a particular society views truth and honours it will greatly influence who is assigned the important responsibility to uphold truthfulness.

While all such weighty topics are imbued with a degree of complexity, they ultimately affect the quality of development of our institutions and general quality of life of individual citizens.

When shall we get restless because our conscience is opposed to all the ways we are estranged from the paths of integrity? When shall we choose to self-discipline and cease to sacrifice what is most important for all Ugandans at the lower gradine of self-gains of the privileged few?

For the active political leaders and legislators, when do we redirect our energies to check the abuse of power and seek greater accountability for the sake of those for whom we have social contracts? When do we organise and re-strategise against dysfunctional systems - in ways that bring about change, in ways that are beneficial to us all? When do we reject the aspects of the familiar that are unjust?