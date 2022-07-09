I’d worry if four 20-year-olds die in a week

Years ago, during a medical talk, a doctor made a statement that jolted the room. He said he would worry if a young person was constantly down with malaria or some other common ailment because in the absence of chronic illness, one is generally expected to be fighting fit at that age.

The youth in the room did a double take and some quick mental maths on the frequency of illness they had experienced in the recent past.

By press time this week, four young men in their early 20s had collapsed and died after running five to 10 kilometres during a fitness test for the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) recruitment drive for game rangers. May their souls rest in peace!

The recruitment exercise is in itself a litmus test for what is going on with the youth. In Gulu City, where UWA was only looking to recruit 48, at least 12 times the required number of applicants turned up. Of these, many were visibly unfit and lacked the requisite Senior Four academic certificate.

From that alone, one can plot the level of desperation among the youth.

Even after attempts had been made to weed out the obviously unqualified at different venues across the country, there was still tragedy waiting at the finish line, not once, twice but four times.

A few weeks ago, there was a meme going around on social media about people willing to sell their toes for a big payout.

Well, the 20-somethings showing up at these recruitment drives are signing up to run to their deaths literally, if that is what is required to gain access to a once-in-a lifetime opportunity.

Although this is not the story of every applicant, there are far too many young people idling around in rural trading centres on a regular day, looking like they should be attending a secondary school somewhere. It is no wonder that many cannot present a Senior Four certificate when asked.

They are not making it that far in school. With little in the way of job opportunities and earnings, where is the guarantee that they are living decently enough to be fit for tough military style exercises?

Perhaps it is time to reflect on the fitness of the pool from which we are drawing the next generation of rangers, police and soldiers.

When he had just taken over as Inspector General of Police, General Edward Katumba Wamala instituted fitness tests for police personnel, with memorable results.

There were many panting personnel who would have likely struggled through a 10 kilometre run, although in all fairness, many of the participants in those drills looked like they had long clocked 20 years.

It is worrying when four young men die in one week from trying to beat expectations clearly beyond their bodily capabilities.

Perhaps there should be an option for one to drop out in the next exercise. The multiple cases of death during recruitment point to gaps in physical fitness that bear closer examination.

However, there is also clearly a feeling among candidates that they have no other options if they don’t finish the race. Even when the race was too stiff and exhausting to the point of death, quitting was not an option.

This is a high stakes game, with a lot of competition and little in the way of alternatives. Would the results be different if participants were asked to run only two kilometres for a start? One cannot help but worry that we are asking too much of our youth under the current conditions.