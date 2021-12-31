I have some ideas that Kakwenza can write about, here are some

In the lead-up to the 2021 election, a friend called on me for some advice. They were intending to run for the presidency and the timing of their call – two years before that election – was, in my view, appropriate for the kind of advice I had prepared to give them.

He was already luckily drinking his tea with sticks of cassava. I told him, he would need the kind of carbohydrates contained in them for the type of beating I envisaged in his near future, I also quickly added that a side of carrots to increase sight after clouds of teargas would be a good addition.

I advised him to find a spot outside his house gate to build a flexible toilet.

For the amount of time, he was going to spend on house arrest, he needed a well-ventilated one for his unwelcome but staple guests that would be at his gate at the beck and call of those he would be challenging.

I also told him to pay all his debtors, even if they were family, pay all of them and coerce an agreement to indicate that the debt is fully cleared.

I advised him to add a new thread of hem to all his trousers because nothing would be more embarrassing than it tearing apart at the slightest uplift from an arrest.

These are the ways in which we prepare people to challenge for power in Uganda. It isn’t wise to have good English and alternative policies, in fact, it might work to the undoing of the politician.

So, we must now volunteer more of this advice to our friends, the writers, who seem to be the new frontier of challenges for the people in power.

I must start by warning them that, in my assessment of things, if a barber challenged for power, it would be likely that haircuts would be regulated to size, machine imports criminalized and mirrors banned. So, if writers are now challenging power, they must be ready to meddle in the mud. The Pen is mighty but the sword is heavy too and, for a brief minute, can cut the pen into multiple pieces and spill its ink to corners of the earth it may never have reached.

My advice to writers is to write less about power and more about the sun – heap praises on its color. We all know it will never change but come on! Yellow! In this here our Uganda? What a fantastic writer one would be if they marveled at it?

Write about malls that are sprouting up and painting the Kampala skies. It won’t be wise to venture into their ownerships or land squabbles, focus, again, on the positive, the malls up in the sky and the concrete that dots them. Write about the roads, yes, the roads – not about the potholes in them those are unpatriotic for literature, write about the connectivity they add and the tarmac that dots them. Even if the tarmacked ones are few, it isn’t wise to engage in a probability census with power, it really isn’t wise!