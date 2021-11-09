I missed being a history scholar

Not many things fascinate me as much as studying history. If schooling was purely to be pursued on the basis of one’s interest, I would have been ardent scholar of history. It was impressed upon me at a young age that being sent to school was an investment. Among other things, it was intended to give a financial return. One was expected to study and pass exams well. Thereafter, one was also expected to be beneficially occupied by the result of their education and thus manifest that return on investment. Logically therefore, it was best for one to pursue a path of least resistance to a key goal of passing exams and maximizing chances of attaining a good occupation after school.

While I enjoyed reading history, I discovered early enough that my interest in it was deeply selective. It gave me great joy to read the history of my own people and I loved to visualize what our ancestors could have lived like, but when it was required of me to extend my sights to themes beyond that, my interest in the subject would suddenly wane. I could tell early enough that pursuing the study of history with the goal of passing exams was not going to work along with my narrow interest in the subject. Besides, I had grown to appreciate that studying history as a school subject was extremely time-intensive. One had to read a lot and plough through voluminous content in order to pass the subject. Comparatively, a subject like mathematics required one to simply understand a principle against which one could then solve many versions of examination questions, with slightly less time of reading. I chose the latter version of things for that reason and a few others.

Nonetheless, I retained my interest in history but safely away from the need to be examined in it. I have always read it for reasons deeper than examinations. A few days ago, I strolled through the streets of a coastal town on the East African coast in the year 1498. I picked a few lines along the streets.

“They anchored in havens that were thick with ocean shipping. They went ashore to cities as fine as all but a few they could have known in Europe. They watched a flourishing maritime trade in gold and iron and ivory and tortoiseshell, beads and copper and cotton cloth, slaves and porcelain; and saw that they had stumbled on a world of commerce even larger, and perhaps wealthier, than anything that Europe knew.” ‘When we had been two or three days at this place,’ says the laconic log-book of da Gama’s flagship, the Sao Gabriel, of an encounter at a port that was probably Quelimane (above the Zambesi river), ‘two senhores of the country came to see us. They were very haughty; and valued nothing which we gave them. One of them wore a cap with a fringe embroidered in silk, and the other a cap of green silk. A young man in their company - so we understood from their signs - had come from a distant country, and had already seen big ships like ours.’

One Basil Davidson, a British historian gives the above account of the experience of Vasco da Gama’s crew when they docked at the Kenyan coast on their way to India in the year 1498. His account is cited from authentic records of the time.





I had an argument with a friend of mine, of good formal schooling, some months back. He held a firm belief that African communities, at least around our East African region must have lived an exclusively primitive life, mainly confined in caves, before the arrival of the white man. Out of our discussion, I realized that there was a deep state of ignorance amongst us regarding our heritage. There is a tendency for the African to peg everything positive about their existence, on the arrival of the white man on the continent, which in a way conforms to the gospel of the exclusivity of civilization having arrived on the continent on foreign wheels. Upon this popular African mindset sits the undying desire to seek solutions for everything from this perceived and foreign source of civilization. It results in the glorification of foreign ideologies, the near-indiscriminate adoption of foreign practices and the dying of indigenous self-will.

We could continue to nurture a sense of inherent helplessness if we fail to even remotely perceive that Africa was flourishing well before the firming of foreign influence and colonial occupation. For this reason, we should interest ourselves in the history of our land.

Raymond is a Chartered Risk Analyst and risk management consultant