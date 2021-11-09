I missed being a history scholar

Author, Raymond Mugisha. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Raymond Mugisha

What you need to know:

I could tell early enough that pursuing the study of history with the goal of passing exams was not going to work along with my narrow interest in the subject

Not many things fascinate me as much as studying history. If schooling was purely to be pursued on the basis of one’s interest, I would have been ardent scholar of history. It was impressed upon me at a young age that being sent to school was an investment. Among other things, it was intended to give a financial return. One was expected to study and pass exams well. Thereafter, one was also expected to be beneficially occupied by the result of their education and thus manifest that return on investment. Logically therefore, it was best for one to pursue a path of least resistance to a key goal of passing exams and maximizing chances of attaining a good occupation after school.

