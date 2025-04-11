I support the Shs100m bribe to our dear MPs

But Ugandans…! What do you really want? Some rich guy offered money to some humans called Members of Parliament. And as if on cue, Ugandans are up in arms asking the said Members of Parliament not to take the money back. We ask: why and why not? Why should a bona fide Ugandan decline the offer of some money? Remember this money is legal tender.

So, why should a bona fide Ugandan citizen refuse to honour receipt of payment in units designated as legal tender in Uganda? Politics in Uganda is known to be an industry (complete with transactional compensations like the Shs100m we hear MPs are receiving from only the gods know where).

And one asks: why are Ugandans treating themselves as foreigners in their own country? Why? Is it not known that at this time of every year preceeding presidential election money tends to gravitate towards MPs? So, why should Ugandans express surprise that MPs are receiving some money for political reasons? Hypocrites just.

It is my suggestion that Ugandans should just accept that politicians are in this thing for themselves. And that government is more interested in RS (Regime Survival) than anything else. Let me tell Ugandans and all sundry that the Shs100m ka thing to MPs is just the beginning of something bigger.

What will Ugandans say when another supplementary budget allocation is tabled on the floor of Parliament before June 30 this year? You can make your noise but as the Congolese in Kinshasa would say, “oyo nde Ougandais ya biso” (that is our Uganda). All NRM Members of Parliament will take the money. For the gods, they need it.

And some Opposition MPs will take the money too. The very few who will decline taking the money will even look out of place. Oyo nde Ougandais ya nkita (Lingala: that’s the usual Uganda). Very many MPs are not sure of their return to Parliament. Neither are they sure of life outside Parliament; least said of their moral turpitude to appreciate the call for integrity.

A parliamentary candidate needs over Shs1 billion to compete comfortably. On top of that, one needs to play dumb to the requirements of political parties like NUP and NRM (whose party tickets offer so sure victory for some designated constituencies). Yes, in some parts of western Uganda, winning NRM party primaries is a sure deal for the parliamentary seat.

And in some parts of Buganda, the NUP card may offer a sure win for the seat. And there are unconfirmed rumours that NUP sells its cards to the highest bidder. An NRM ticket comes with the demand that one doesn’t question even the most bizarre actions of the government and the party hierarchy. Political parties have completely failed to present their books of accounts to the Electoral Commission.

So, why are Ugandans demanding that MPs should not take money allegedly offered by a certain Mr Museveni? That is why in the unlikely event that I were (IF3) to be a Member of Parliament, I would choose to be an NRM Member of Parliament. Why? Because an NRM Member of Parliament will eat his Shs100m in peace.

All NRM Members of Parliament are not subjected to some moralistic attitude that stands in the face of logic: we need money for campaigns. We will take money for campaigns. In the same vein, I express my open support for the Shs100m bribe to our MPs. And I call on all Ugandans of goodwill to let our dear MPs eat it in peace.

Mr Bisiika is the former executive editor of the East African Flagpost. [email protected]







