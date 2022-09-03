I will defend freedom to write to the grave

Recently, I got a rare privilege and appeared on BBC frontline together with the English PEN president, Ms Maureen Freely, and also the PEN international president, Mr Burhan Sönmez, to discuss freedom to write.

This distinguished programme was arranged by BBC’s Arts and Culture department in reaction to the attempted assassination of a famous Indian-British novelist, Salman Rushdie,75, who was stabbed in upscale New York a couple of days ago.

For more than 30 years, Rushdie’s life has had a fatwa ruling, an Islamic formal edict, issued by the then Ayatollah of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, after the novelist had published his controversial novel Satanic Verses which many of the Islamic faith see as a work of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed and cherished Islam in general.

Salman’s attacker, a 24-year-old American of Lebanese decent, Hadi Matar, was quickly apprehended and produced in court and charged with attempted murder and assault which charges he denied.

When I was violently arrested from my home in December last year, and in January 2022 smuggled into court after I had spent weeks going through harrowing torture in Special Forces Command dungeons, the whole world was on my side as a writer.

PEN centres across the world, newspapers, televisions and civil society organisations were concerned about my situation and advocated for my immediate unconditional release. When graphic pictures of my scarred body went viral, the whole world (except supporter of the regime) stood with me as a defender of truth armed with a mere pen and an independent mind.

Court sent me on remand in a despicable state of oozing pus from the dermatological ulcerations and swollen joints and fractured ankle.

The right-thinking humans of the world wondered what kind of a judicial officer could remand a visibly tortured person to prison contrary to Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act, 2012, laws of Uganda.

Everyone in this 21st Century must know, as Dr Nanson Kahyana elucidated, that while soldiers are armed with guns and tanks to defend a country from wars and external aggression, writers on the other hand are armed with pens to defend the countries from greed, impunity, autocracy, mediocracy and arrogance of leaders who think of themselves as gods.

The freedom to write should never be only about heaping praises, but also to write unflatteringly lest writers become just robots for hire. As Rushdie, the stabbed novelist said, freedom to write without freedom to offend is useless.

In this age, there should never be a religion, political organisation or belief that is greater than the right to live.

If defending such beliefs calls for deaths or torture of those who disagree, in total disregard of the human rights laws, then such inherited dogmas do not fit in this civilisation where civil liberties and freedom are cherished.

No one or no belief or organisation should declare themselves immune from criticism and deflecting criticism with threatening life arbitrarily is a justification for abolishing such beliefs.

Freedom to write, of speech and expression, as long as you are not slandering or glorifying violence and a few other exceptions, is non-negotiable and I will fiercely defend that freedom to my grave.