Idiots, tribesmen, citizens and the race for House Speaker

Sometime last year, I chanced on a video where a speaker refers to the Greek classification of human beings into three broad groups, namely idiots, tribesmen and citizens. With the disclaimer that I’m only paraphrasing what the video narrator says, let me unpack the categories.

The idiots are indifferent. They embody apathy, and don’t care about the consequences of what they do. They don’t take responsibility for anything. Someone else is to blame. They don’t live by any moral code. They silence and numb their consciences. Put them in a position of power and they will abuse power. Make them custodians of anything and they will personalise it and convert it to their private use.

The tribesmen are the people whose centre of gravity is their tribe. They are driven by an extreme form of groupthink and herd consciousness. They are like a wolf pack where the wolf lives for the pack and the pack lives for the wolf. They will only agree with you or trust you if you belong to the tribe. The iron law of the tribe is to alienate whoever doesn’t belong to the tribe.

Then there are the citizens. They recognise that society has certain rules and norms of behaviours that have to be respected and they endeavour to live by those rules and norms. They love other humans and live with empathy. The Greeks called such people citizens because they promote the things that benefit the entire society rather than themselves or their narrow group.

In making these classifications, the Greeks were aware that idiots and tribesmen can become citizens through conscious efforts and training and the coercive enforcement of laws and norms by established authorities. Conversely, citizens can degenerate into idiots and tribesmen. Therefore, the trajectory of a society is determined by which of the three categories is dominant. Where idiots are dominant, it is a free fall for the society. Where tribesmen dominate, only sectional interests are served. Those not belonging to the dominant tribe are alienated. Where citizens dominate, the common good will prevail. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness will be guaranteed.

This now brings me to the battle for the position of Speaker of Parliament. If the electors behave like citizens, then we shall have an outcome everyone can accept or at least be able to live with. But if they shun the higher ideals of the National Assembly as the people’s House and lose sight of the bigger picture, then the esteem due to the august House will collapse even more.

Technically any MP is eligible to seek the position of Speaker or Deputy Speaker. But that is the bare minimum. Beyond that, knowledge and experience is what puts some members head and shoulders above the rest.

So far the debate has been more about electability rather than capability. In other words, we have concentrated on who commands the majority support within their parties and who can command the numbers on the floor of the entire house. But we cannot ignore capability. Capability consists of the hard and soft skills. The hard skills are the mastery of the roles, rules and traditions of Parliament and how to apply them. The soft skills are basically how to get things done with minimum friction.

Some of the most important soft skills are how to make all members feel valued, how to build consensus, restraint in the use of the powers conferred on the office, ability to control meetings so they don’t become unproductive, calmness and control over ones temper and emotions, impartiality and objectivity, sensitivity to the feelings of members, approachability, tact, time keeping, keeping a constructive engagement with the other branches of government, ability and willingness to delegate, ability to network nationally and internationally, commitment to the skills development of members and staff, ability to respect confidences, and above all ability to get things done, namely to ensure that decisions are made in a timely manner according to the rules.

I doubt whether anyone person has a perfect balance of all the soft and hard skills but since it is a power play let us lean on Thucydides who said, “Of all manifestations of power, restraint impresses men most.”

