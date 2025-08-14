If completed as planned, Elegu Market will strengthen Uganda’s trade corridor

Construction has begun on what the Government of Uganda and its EU and Denmark backers are calling the country’s first climate-resilient, gender-responsive cross-border market.

The site, Elegu, in Amuru District, sits on Uganda’s northern region, bordering South Sudan, a gateway through which $220 million in informal exports flowed in 2022, up fourfold since 2018.

Backed by a $11.5 million (Shs40.9 billion) grant from the European Union and the Embassy of Denmark in Uganda under the Team Europe Initiative, the new market aims to do more than keep traders dry during the rainy season.

It is designed to withstand biannual floods from River Unyama; which routinely submerge stalls, delaying the movement of goods, including humanitarian cargo, causing immeasurable losses to small-scale cross-border traders, as reported in the Global Report Journal.

The current market comprising majority vendors selling produce on sacks and tarpaulin on the ground while a few have raised make-shift wooden stalls, is poorly equipped to cope with such extreme conditions. The standards for traded produce are highly compromised in this market and traders have repeatedly protested over lack of a waste management system, inadequate sanitation and water facilities, leading to disease outbreaks.

While the market’s resilience is already being tested by climate change, its most vulnerable users-women and PWDs-carry the heaviest burden. If completed as planned, the Elegu Market will measure 11.45 acres, and will be raised by two metres above current ground level, with reinforced drainage channels, rainwater retention swales, permeable paving beneath parking areas, and stormwater settling basins to ensure all-year market operations.

TradeMark Africa, the implementing agency estimates that uninterrupted operations alone could generate an additional $22 million (Shs78 billion) per annum, much of it agricultural produce, livestock and small manufactured goods. Faster loading and unloading will support vendors to handle 25–30 percent more goods daily, while transporters will also benefit from the faster turnaround time, reducing the cost per trip.

Nearly two thirds (63 percent) of Elegu’s informal traders are women, most operating without shelter, childcare or access to toilets. The new market promises raised stalls, sanitation blocks and a daycare centre small improvements that could increase their daily incomes by up to 25 percent, according to project estimates. People with disabilities, who make up 40 percent of Elegu’s population, will gain access via ramps, lowered counters and tactile signs.

The project is expected to directly benefit at least 5,000 households in Amuru, pushing forward Uganda’s Vision 2040 of reducing poverty and formalising the informal sector.

Local lending conditions and access to affordable finance may also improve. With no formal banks in Elegu, most traders rely on informal lenders popularly known as loan sharks, charging interest rates as high as 30 percent. A market-based financial facility is expected to extend more affordable credit to thousands of micro entrepreneurs.

Beyond the bricks and mortar, an all-inclusive market management committee will oversee operations, ensure full vendor representation, and enforce transparency in fees and maintenance. This builds trust and ensures that the market remains clean, and operational without relying on external support.

3D rendering of the new multibillion-shilling climate-resilient Elegu Border Market in Northern Uganda.

For donors and the Government of Uganda, the market is both a humanitarian and a strategic play. South Sudan remains fragile, but politically and economically important. Keeping the Elegu-Nimule corridor open means keeping both aid and trade moving under circumstances that are much more about diplomacy as development.

The writer, Anna Nambooze, is the TradeMark Africa country director for Uganda and South Sudan.