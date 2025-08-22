If it’s good for Ugandans, it’s good for the world

Uganda’s creative industry is a vibrant tapestry of talent, culture, and innovation.

From music and film to fashion and visual arts, our creatives are crafting stories that reflect the soul of our nation.

Yet despite this richness, many Ugandan artists find themselves chasing global validation. Not because they lack talent, but because their own market has been conditioned to undervalue local content.

This is not just unfortunate. It is dangerous. Walk into any Ugandan wedding today, and you are more likely to hear South African Amapiano or Nigerian Afrobeats than traditional Ugandan rhythms.

These foreign genres have infiltrated our playlists and replaced indigenous dances at cultural events. What was once a celebration of identity has become a showcase of imported trends.

This shift has real consequences. The Ndere Cultural Centre, once a thriving hub for Ugandan heritage, is now teetering on the brink of collapse. Burdened by a multibillion-shilling debt, Ndere’s plea for a government bailout was initially met with hope, only to be retracted.

The centre, which once drew crowds for cultural performances, now survives by renting out its grounds for events headlined by foreign artists. Its struggle reflects a broader crisis: the erosion of cultural institutions in the face of neglect.

Ugandan films and television productions continue to fight for visibility in a market dominated by foreign content. This imbalance makes it difficult to attract serious investment into the local creative economy. However, there’s hope.

MultiChoice Uganda’s Pearl Magic and Pearl Magic Prime have emerged as sanctuaries for Ugandan storytelling, commissioning dozens of local shows and licensing many more. These platforms are not just broadcasting content. They are nurturing talent, building careers, and preserving our cultural narrative.

In many Ugandan schools, children are punished for speaking their mother tongues. Vernacular is treated as inferior, reinforcing the idea that anything local is less valuable.

This mindset has seeped into our entertainment preferences, where foreign accents and aesthetics are often seen as more professional or marketable.

This disconnect has led to costly decisions. One Ugandan artist reportedly spent over $280,000 to produce and promote an album tailored for international audiences, only to face limited traction at home. The irony is painful. Our creatives are spending fortunes to be seen abroad because they are invisible at home.

Uganda’s youthful population, with more than 70 percent under the age of 35, is hungry for entertainment and cultural expression.

The government’s recent allocation of Shs66 billion to the creative sector, including Shs23 billion for an artists’ revolving fund, signals a growing recognition of the industry’s potential.

This funding aims to provide affordable financing, support content commercialisation, and establish a permanent hub for creative production. But money alone will not fix the problem. We need a cultural shift.

Recent surveys show that younger audiences are increasingly turning to digital platforms for music and entertainment. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity. If we can flood these platforms with authentic Ugandan content, we can reclaim our narrative and redefine success on our own terms.

When Ugandans see themselves reflected in their media, they engage more deeply. They invest. They celebrate. And when local content thrives, it does not just benefit Uganda. It enriches the global cultural landscape. The world is hungry for authenticity.

Uganda’s stories, raw, real, and rooted, are worth telling. But we must first tell them to ourselves. We must celebrate our creatives not just when they win international awards, but when they speak our truths, in our languages, through our art.

Writtten by Mitchel Mwesiga