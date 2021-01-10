If the vote is stolen, God should help us 

By Phillip Matogo More by this Author

In 1976 my late father Ben Matogo lived in Zambia. He was in exile and was joined by Eriya Kategaya, Samwiri Karugire, Edward Rugumayo and other highbrow exiles who were part of an intellectual vanguard committed to overthrowing Idi Amin.

These Ugandan exiles were adherents of Ghanaian leader Kwame Nkrumah. A leader who believed that “the majority of the people,” in any movement, understood only action.

So my father and his colleagues’ mission, then, was to give intellectual expression to such action.

To serve as ground breakers for the practical implementation of what they, in echo of Nkrumah, called positive action.

The bedrock essentials of such action entailed: “1. Legitimate political action 2. Newspapers and educational campaigns and 3. As a last resort, the constitutional application of strikes, boycotts, and non-cooperation based on the principle of absolute nonviolence.”

They emphasised political consciousness and a sense of national self-interest in Uganda. This later brought them into the NRM/A. Back then, the NRM/A seemed like a progressive force. They were patriots.

President Museveni said of the NRA in 1987, “The other distinguishing character of the NRA is that it is committed to eliminating economic and social backwardness in Uganda, guaranteeing national independence and always putting the interest of the population ahead of everything else.”

Ugandans believed them. Even though, in 1985, the NRA pulled off what could be the greatest bank heist in Uganda’s history. It happened in Kabale, southwestern Uganda.

A crack unit of NRA rebels descended on Bank of Uganda and made off with more than Shs400m.

Adjusted for inflation today, that would be millions of dollars!

Back then, president Milton Obote insisted that the NRM/A were “bandits”, but we disagreed with him.

Instead, we listened to NRA rebel leader Museveni when he told the BBC that this was not a robbery but “confiscation of property in the hands of the regime to feed our people”.

Which is strange since the money heisted was made up of the savings of the very wananchi NRA were “liberating” from the corruption and theft perpetrated by leaders who were “swine.”

On July 11, 1989, in eastern Uganda, 279 suspected rebels were rounded up. Of these, 41 were taken to the district headquarters.

The others were locked into a railway wagon along the tracks in Mukura and 47 of them died of suffocation.

Maj Gen Salim Saleh, then army chief, apologised and said the 14 soldiers who perpetrated this heinous act had been placed under arrest.



“‘It’s the worst thing I have seen in the NRA. It’s a clear case of gross criminal negligence. We don’t know whether it was intentional or accidental, but someone will have to die for it,” Saleh said.

We believed that this was a blip, and Saleh was genuinely contrite.

After all, President Museveni had assured us that, “The NRM is not a military government. We are freedom fighters who took up the gun as a last resort to fight against dictatorship.”

In a few days, we shall be going for an election already marred by rigging, harassment and death.

All this has been committed by an NRM government which has the makings of dictatorships which, in the past, left Uganda on her knees.

Yet some of us believe that the “last resort” of the positive action which Nkrumah averred, my father avowed and Dr Kizza Besigye has adopted, with amendments, as “Plan B” will not be necessary.

For we hope that the NRM is not made up of the “bandits” Obote continually warned us about. If it is, then God help us all.



Mr Matogo is the managing editor of Fasihi Magazine.

mugashop74@gmail.com