If we are not chopped by the flying mabati, we could live to see good news

It came to my attention this week that as the media, we have been peddling a lot of bad news. A colleague pointed out headline after headline of depressing stuff. If it was not vanishing evil iron sheets, it was sick and dying overpriced goats that didn’t benefit the people whose livelihoods they were supposed to boost.

Swiftly following that on the next pages, there was a child who had perished in a revenge fire and a tortured man whose story is still refusing to add up and that was just the tip of the package we seemed to be throwing at the readers.

Standing back, even as I was shocked. The other day, children asked me to rate the evening news in degrees by how sad or depressing it was. That night, I also agreed it was very depressing indeed. Now this is where the journalist’s job gets hard. Should we look the other way when the next scandal breaks? How much heartbreak can the Ugandans take? The truth is that a lot of terrible things happen in Uganda every day. Some of them make you want to renounce your citizenship.

Just this week alone, at least two schools were on fire. The graft in government offices is reaching alarming levels and it appears many of the perpetrators are unrepentant. I think what drives citizens of this land to levels of despair is beyond the bad news itself: It is the knowledge that these bad things will happen again, the thieves will not resign and they will not be sacked.

The school and market fires will continue to burn and the fire brigade will remain a slow-responding arm of the police. Sport is one of the few remaining pillars of refuge that brings every Ugandan, regardless of background, unadulterated joy. Regardless of the fact that the construction of facilities is limping and the funds for such work remain perennially absent, the sons and daughters of this land keep going out and winning against all odds.

The paradox is how money remains scarce to fund honest ventures of national interest but becomes available when it is time to buy overpriced sick goats or iron sheets we know will never reach their intended beneficiaries.

Dear readers, we apologise for bringing you bad news but this is our bad news as a country and perhaps we need to pile it on until somebody does something. Even the people who are doing good, positive things are being undermined by all the bad apples in the system. We can praise the nurse who climbs hundreds of metres to go and see patients in the Mt Elgon ranges as a dedicated worker, but where have we been this whole time when patients and pregnant women were falling down this slippery and rickety slope just to find healthcare?