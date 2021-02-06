If we cannot act, perhaps we should stop talking

As a result, some serious issues are beginning to be viewed as a joke because the ones in charge know that the barking Ugandan public really has no bite.

At least once every five years, the Ugandan public is subjected to the debacle of either MPs proposing their own salary increment or someone frisking the Budget to find monies to buy them new cars. Every time this pronouncement is made, the public goes up in arms, some leaders pretend to condemn it and the disgraceful spending happens all the same. What a waste of our time and energy!

And this is not the only phenomenon to repeat it itself. As if by clockwork, the teachers or lecturers will threaten to strike over pay and then the nurses follow suit and after some talks or half measures, the matter is shelved until the same repeats itself the following year.

Instead of wasting time saying things and protesting actions to which no one will pay attention, I think the only thing that the public can do, which they haven’t already tried, is to turn the other cheek.

So you want to steal a few billion meant for drugs or children’s education, why don’t we give you the whole ministry’s budget so that you can pocket it in broad daylight and we can then officially announce that there will be no pay for teachers and no school grants that year?

Perhaps instead of quarrelling about the new cars for Members of Parliament, we should demand to see the brand new purchases when they arrive and have them show us documentation to prove they actually bought new cars and how much they cost.



If possible, each MP should take a selfie with the new ride and post it online so we can admire the new acquisitions. Instead of having a few lone voices protesting, why don’t the Members of Parliament hold a vote so we can see who voted for new cars and who voted against. We will hold onto the records of this vote patiently until the next vote and then we can look through the roll to see who voted for which bogus spending and the electorate can decide how to reward them.

With all our talking, I think the leaders are beginning to see us like the nagging partner who is only fit to be ignored as they harp about all their dissatisfaction in the relationship. This relationship with our leaders has been degenerating into an extremely abusive one over the years but as abusive relationships go, the victims are often hooked and no one outside the relationship can understand why they keep going back for more mistreatment.

So at every election, the politicians buy their abused constituents flowers and small gifts. They apologise profusely and appear to show remorse. However, two nights later, they are back to the battering, the insults and neglect. And the abused keep going back for more.

Things get so twisted that sometimes the victims even begin to see the abuser as the saviour. The abuser hits you and gives you a black eye but the next day, he turns up with sweets and bandages and you forget who the bad guy is.

When the outrageous government spending is revealed, the streets of social media light up, the radio stations start buzzing and TV shows debate the whole thing endlessly but all that empty talk just goes into the archives. Fortunately, the people are learning to bite so perhaps we will soon be rid of this talk and go into action.

