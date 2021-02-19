If you are in your 30s or thereabouts, what are the chances you will succeed?

By Benjamin Rukwengye More by this Author

I shared a ride with a friend this week on my way to work. He was headed to a funeral service of a friend, an entrepreneur, who lost his life in a road accident. The deceased young man was just 34, and had only been married for two months. Inevitably, we talked about life, and dreams, family, and this country.

If you are in your 30s or thereabouts, you were born to and raised by parents who grew up during periods of political instability and strife, economic hardship and scarcity of basic needs. There was never enough, and you had to be connected to the ruling class if you wanted in on any. So you did everything you could, by any means necessary, to acquire and retain power – political, social and economic – whether that involved scheming, bewitching or killing for it.

The thing about (social) conditioning is that it is probably the most important factor in how and why we make the decisions we do. So if someone was raised with little to nothing, and/or with the knowledge that power is the only guarantor of one’s quality of life, they are likely to develop insecurities, and greed. So what we see manifesting as primitive accumulation of wealth and iron-handed grip on power by the ruling class – sociopolitical and economic – across Africa, by people born between the 1950s to the early-70s, is merely a product of a deprived upbringing.

But because our countries are not old enough to have created significant resources to feed their greed and insecurities, stealing from the public resource pool inevitably means that we can’t provide quality education and health for all, that millions can’t afford clothing, housing and food, that we can’t build roads and some such.

But if you are in your 30s or thereabouts, it is also likely that you were not raised under the same conditions as your parents. In most of Africa, you can now count on longevity of regimes and if you are lucky, even predictable transitions of power; you can access food, sugar, alcohol, shelter and education. In some way, our parents crawled so we could walk.

With it, the challenges you deal with have evolved, and so have your dreams and aspirations. Where your parents obsessed with accumulation of property and the social security that being rooted brought, you realize that you can work anywhere; and that you and your peers will probably not make enough to afford your own houses, ever.

So you have found satisfaction in pursuing ideals and minimalist living. In innovating to solve grand social problems, in caring and pushing for equity and dignity. Your relationship with power isn’t as a means to accumulate wealth, but as a tool and opportunity to create change and make a difference. But you look around and see the damage done by those in charge as they race to feed their childhood greed and insecurities, and wonder if whatever dreams you have will ever be realized – to the magnitude of their potential.

Let’s assume it takes anywhere between 20-30 years, to rise to the top of a power structure – social, political, economic. If you are in your 30s or thereabouts, you are looking at another 20-30 years of experiencing things as they are, before you have the chance to create and influence change as you envision it.

You might be a young innovator or professional and growing despondent with the realization that you can’t thrive in your country or anywhere else on the continent – because in most respects, Africa is a country. You see everyday, how those in power, captives of their childhood traumas, continue to grab whatever they can, with little care or idea how to create conditions that harness your potential.

You read news about internet blockades in nearly every country around you, your government harasses you for expressing your opinion, you brawl through starting and running a business. You lose people to an ailing health system, and very soon, you might start a family and realize you can’t afford quality education for your offspring.

We spent the last decade decrying the millions of young African immigrants who flock to the West, just so they can survive. But if you think about it, that might be you, soon, deciding that it’s easier to love your country and continent from a distance, than to bear it another day longer.

