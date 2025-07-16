If you get things done in the name of the poor, they may fight back

If you are old school and still listen to news on radio, you have probably heard many versions of the catastrophe that the Donald Trump administration in the United States has created for the world by the decisions on aid. News about healthcare in particular appears to be largely about the aid cuts and the impending disaster for most nations like Uganda that largely depended on USAID for critical projects, lifesaving drugs, and much more.

Sometimes just listening to that news alone feels as life-threatening as the things that aid made it possible to cure. It can seem bleak. It is often extended to the civic space and how we can start saying goodbye to the democratic project already. Whoever owns that space, beware of the impact on civil society and the fast-shrinking space for freedom. Or yes, how much journalism will suffer is just terrible.

When I was younger, I was intrigued by the range of things that were done in the name of the poor. There is nothing more interesting to engage with than the literature on poverty reduction.

One book by Neil Webster and Lars Engberg-Pedersen seemed to have captured the extent of it all in their edited volume, In the name of the poor, which captures it in an interesting way, contesting the political space for poverty reduction through the lens of various authors based on original fieldwork investigations. I was reminded of this work a few years ago when my friend Judy gifted me her book, Hoping to help that delves into the dynamics of medical missions in the third world.

The literature is vast and leaves you wondering if poverty is real and who benefits from it. Since the debate on this aid started, my attitude has been of, ‘there has to be another way’ to make things work.

Then I listened to someone speak in a small, closed meeting about the actual loss, and how little it may come to in the end. Of course, you still feel bad for all the lost opportunities, the actual people you know who are now home because of it, and the services dying down in your face. And the prospects, or the prospects of more grants. If yours was already approved, money wired and personnel hired, you are grieving something deeper. Every time I read policy documents, the thing I’m really hoping to find is the intentions of the policy.

Sometimes, it is not on the surface, and you have to look hard to appreciate what the real policy issue might be beneath the niceties. It is the same with programmes, and more so for poverty reduction. So much is done in the name of the poor without really caring about the poor. We do so much in the name of things that are far from our intentions.

And so we get surprised when our efforts fail miserably, because we are unaware that things, for the most part, fight back when they sense intrigue in our intentions. In the words of my favourite writer, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, ‘things have a life of their own. You can try so hard to make claims in the name of the poor, but the poor too fight back in unexpected ways. Think about many of the poverty eradication projects in Uganda, okay wealth creation. Whatever name we give them seems to matter little. We end up in the same spot.

President Museveni addresses supporters in Luweero District during his PDM regional tour. PHOTO/ PPU

Most times, desperate to start something worthy, more rewarding this time, and blame the failure on the poor still. We blame our poor choices of our leaders on the poor. If it were not for those voters who were so poor they sold their votes for a pack of salt, we would have better leaders, some people argue.

They just seem to mess things up for the country, others think. When do we therefore accept that we never meant these things to work for them anyway, that the poor were simply a cover-up? Maybe there is not much we can do about the aid that is gone. But there is a lot to do about strengthening things with what we have. It is not just a cliché when people say, if one door closes, another one opens. It is only true. I see it all the time. It is also true that what seems to spell our ruin is sometimes a gift.

The gift to think differently, to find another partner, to find better value in who you are, and of course, the gift to invent and reinvent yourself. That is what a change in perspective does. If we saw much of what happens as things done in the name of the poor with agendas far from helping the poor, we will find peace and do things a little bit differently.

The writer, Emilly Comfort Maractho, is an Associate Professor of Media Studies. [email protected]