If you keep poking the leopard, you will poke wrong hole

Most people reading this column will be familiar with the story of Rosa Parks, the Black civil rights activist, who refused to give up her bus seat for a White passenger, sparking the famous Montgomery bus boycott. What you might not know is that she wasn’t the first. So let me tell you about Claudette Colvin, and why you knew about the former and not the later.

On March 2, 1955, Colvin took a bus from her high school, on the way home. She was just 15 years old. It was Negro history month so at her school, they had been studying about slavery and Jim Crow and Black leaders like Harriet Tubman. So she was right in the middle of it, when she took the bus, paid her fair and took the seat.

Colvin, was on the same row with three other Black women. When the bus driver asked them to move, the other three complied, but she stayed put. It was that altercation that had the police called on her, leading to her arrest. Colvin’s was not the first such case, but there is a reason it didn’t get much attention; or even get pursued by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the largest civil rights organization in the US.

Nine months later, Rosa Parks, refused to give up her bus seat for another passenger and that’s when hell broke loose. Unlike Colvin, who was just an unknown teenager, Parks was not a nobody. She was a highly respected member of her community – serving as the secretary for the Montgomery Chapter of the NAACP, and taking active part in the movement’s activities.

She had championed and defended the rights of Black men who often got falsely accused of raping White women; and was part of the League of Women voters. She was a dressmaker with wealthy and influential clients, volunteered in soup kitchens and was well regarded within her church, not to mention, she was married – and that counted for quite a lot.

So whereas Parks, could be characterised as middle class (however that is interpreted in context), Colvin was a just another statistic, who also fell on hard times soon after, and ended up getting impregnated by a married man. In that regard, the NAACP could build a case a round one – because she was respected and well connected, and not the other – because she was, to put it bluntly, irrelevant.

Long before Parks was arrested, the NAACP had been planning to challenge the laws on transportation segregation. They hadn’t, because the timing was just not right. Her arrest in particular, was the perfect moment because first, they had built a great case overtime, but also, she was the perfect symbol.

On the night of Park’s arrest, news had literally filtered through all of her networks – from the NAACP, to her church, to the teachers unions and their parents, to her clients and friends. By midnight, a meeting to boycott the city buses on Monday, when she was set to appear in court, had been convened.

Charles Duhigg, in his book, The Power of Habit, when explaining tipping points and using the Rosa Parks moment as an illustration, applies the “Strong ties” and “Weak ties” theory. He says, “Studies show that people have no problem ignoring strangers’ injuries, but when a friend is insulted, our sense of outrage is enough to overcome the inertia that usually makes protests hard to organise.”

Basically, the bus boycott was successful because Parks had “Strong ties” of friends and networks who respected her, and were willing to fight her cause. But for that inertia to gain momentum and turn into a boycott movement that lasted a year, and led to the scrapping of the segregation law, those “Strong ties” relied on “Weak ties”.

The “Weak ties” would have been communities and peoples who did not even necessarily need to know who Rosa Parks was, but felt compelled to join in because people who looked like them, people with whom they shared a common identity and similar aspirations or pains, were putting up resistance; or because it was the right thing to do. So for them, it is about the “what” and not the “who”.

Without going into contexts, I hope you understand why for those managing Uganda today, it is important to understand the contrast between Colvin’s and Parks’ stories.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.

rukwengye86@gmail.com