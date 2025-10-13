IGG reshuffle: Building on a legacy of courage

The replacement of Beti Kamya as Inspector General of Government (IGG) with Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala has generated wide debate, not least because Kamya’s tenure was anything but quiet. For four years, she gave the IG institution unusual visibility in public life, confronting corruption in ways that unsettled even those at the very top.

Kamya’s most memorable initiative was the push for a lifestyle audit, a proposal that public officials should account for their wealth against their income. It was a bold idea that went to the heart of Uganda’s corruption problem. Yet it was publicly dismissed by President Museveni, who warned that lifestyle audits could be “politically disruptive.” In another moment, when Kamya proposed extending IG investigations into the military, she was bluntly told to keep her hands off the army.

These interventions may not have produced prosecutions, but they succeeded in one vital respect: they forced corruption into the national conversation, and proved that the IG office could not be ignored. Just as importantly, Kamya used her platform as IGG to challenge Ugandans to rethink their own complicity in corruption. She warned against the culture of idolising public officers who suddenly acquire wealth, treating them as symbols of “success,” while dismissing honest officials who live within their means as “dull” or “lacking drive.”

By exposing this social glorification of quick riches, she shifted the debate from government failings alone to society’s responsibility in normalising graft. It was a brave confrontation with a cultural mindset that fuels corruption as much as weak enforcement does.

In that sense, Kamya raised the IG office’s profile higher than many of her predecessors. She brought a politician’s instinct for publicity into an institution often seen as sleepy and technical. Under her, the IG was suddenly on the front pages, its voice shaping debates in Parliament and on the streets. To many Ugandans, she embodied the frustration they feel about entrenched corruption, and her sharp warnings resonated widely. Yet visibility is not the same as victory.

Despite her energy as IGG, few “big fish” were convicted. Critics argued she politicised the office. Supporters countered that she was hemmed in by a system that shields the powerful and leaves the IGG fighting with one hand tied behind her back. Both perspectives contain truth. Now enters Justice Batal. Where Kamya was a politician, Batala is a career prosecutor and judge.

For nearly two decades, she worked at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, earning a reputation for diligence, integrity, and a high conviction rate. More recently, at the High Court’s Land Division, she dealt with some of Uganda’s most corruption-ridden disputes. Her appointment signals a deliberate pivot: from political visibility to legal precision. But Batala will not be starting from scratch. She inherits an IG institution that, thanks to Kamya, is once again in the public eye.

The challenge is to build on that renewed profile by producing results in courtrooms, not just headlines. Ugandans are weary of anti-corruption theatre. They want convictions, asset recoveries, and proof that no one is above the law. The hurdles remain formidable. The IG still struggles with a backlog of cases. Political shielding of senior figures has undone many brave investigations.

Whistleblowers lack protection. The very independence of the office is tested by the fact that its leadership is presidentially appointed. Batala may have the temperament and the tools, but her ability to bite will depend on how much leash she is truly given. The story, therefore, is not of Kamya’s failure but of the two stages of a struggle. Kamya dragged corruption into the light and confronted society’s dangerous admiration for illicit wealth.

Batala must now carry the baton, converting that visibility into a prosecutorial bite. If she succeeds, Ugandans may finally believe that the IG is not only a watchdog but a guard dog capable of defending the public interest. The baton has been passed from one sister to another. The question is whether the institution, not the personalities, will be allowed to run.

Gertrude Kamya Othieno Political Sociologist | Columnist, Daily Monitor | Founder, Global People’s

Network (GPN).







