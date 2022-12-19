IGG reward to Monitor reaffirms value of media

This year saw an increased concern over the future of journalism in Uganda. Quite often, people were not just concerned about the future of traditional media. What they were really saying was that journalism is dead in many ways than we could possibly talk about.

Sometimes, journalism sounded irredeemable, that there was nothing to be done, except close shop or change form, and the definition of news entirely.

As is often the tendency when challenges rear their head, we quickly and sometimes completely forget about the opportunities that they present. It was occasionally difficult, to be a voice of reason in a room full of people who only see things the worst possible way.

It may seem, this is human nature after all. The story of the twelve spies in the Bible, who only saw a land of giants, impossible to defeat, with only contradictions, those who said, ‘yes, there are giants in the land, but...’ They saw the proverbial glass half full rather than half empty.

Many of us, therefore, see digital media as the sure poison to kill journalism, or bury an already dead profession. Many conversations were framed around the relevance of journalism at a time when news is available to most people, in the moment, in their pockets. Who wants to read a newspaper anyway, when we have mobile phones?

We are told as a matter of fact, that the future is digital, because thanks to the world shrinking, we see too often what is happening in other parts of the world, and quickly conclude, that we have the same fate awaiting us.

So, we have been on our toes, quite literally, figuring out how to stay alive, after the beating that Covid-19 gave the media industry, building on already difficult periods of the not so distant past. “Reinvent” may have been the most used word in the profession.

At the beginning of 2020, I met Professor Jack Lule, an expert on global studies and Chair of Journalism and Communication at Lehigh University in the United States. We discussed the future of journalism, unaware that in a matter of weeks, we would all be confined to specific spaces. He gave me his 2018 book, Globalisation and Media, which has been interesting to engage with, given the unfolding events.

I told him of my fear, as head of Journalism and Media Studies at the time, what journalism education would look like for us, whether we would have students interested in journalism, given that “everybody with a cell phone thought they were journalists”.

He laughed and told me something that has kept me hopeful to date, ‘that even with most newspapers folding in the US, there was more interest in the course than he remembered in recent years. Because of globalisation and the centrality of media in it, journalism and communication would remain important areas of inquiry.

People are using cell phones to revolutionise the world. It reminds me of President Museveni, that Twitter is not bad, it is what people do with it that is bad. By the end of 2022, there are many changes that clearly demonstrate this thing about human agency. News media organisations announcing big changes, affecting journalists in many cases, still shows they are not sitting.

Naturally, some have interpreted these to mean the end of an era for quality journalism. But I like to believe that despite all the turmoil, we move forward. As long as we strive for democracy and development, there will be media, old or new. And journalism is a crucial part of that media. It is up to journalists to adapt and act on the power of human agency.

Last week was a great one for journalism. We couldn’t have ended the year in a better way. First, there was the award to the Daily Monitor by the Inspector General of Government for enabling them recover money from government officials. Then there was the Uganda National Journalism Awards, given by the African Centre for Media Excellence in recognition of excellent journalism on December 14.

Both events served as a critical reminder that journalism is valuable, and solid support to journalists backed by well-established news media organisations goes a long way. Some kinds of investigations can only be done with the support and protection of a news culture that values independence or freedom from external influence.

Ms Maractho (PhD) is the director of Africa Policy Centre and senior lecturer at Uganda Christian University.



