Illegal electricity connections must be nipped in the bud

Electricity is the engine of modern economies. Uganda has made significant strides in expanding power generation, growing capacity from about 400 megawatts in 2000 to over 2,000 megawatts today (Electricity Regulatory Authority, 2025). This is no small achievement. With electricity comes the promise of jobs, better schools, modern farming, and new businesses. Yet, even with this progress, the average Ugandan consumes significantly less power compared to citizens in neighbouring countries like Kenya and Tanzania. We still have a long way to go.

But the bigger threat to Uganda’s energy future is not just limited access—it is theft. Illegal electricity connections have become a silent crisis, draining the country of an estimated Shs100 billion every year. These are not just numbers on a balance sheet. They represent stalled development, higher tariffs for honest consumers, and unnecessary risks to life. Illegal connections have been linked to many cases of electrocution in recent years. This problem cuts across society. Some households, frustrated by connection costs, tap into the grid illegally.

Rogue technicians, sometimes impersonating utility workers, facilitate theft. And weak enforcement of outdated laws—where the maximum penalty is a fine of Shs2 million—has done little to deter offenders (Uganda Radio Network, 2019). The result is a system where law-abiding citizens are punished with higher bills while the national economy bleeds revenue. Umeme’s Managing Director, Selestino Babungi, has called power theft a “national problem, an economic crime.”

He is right. Uganda cannot afford to lose this money if it hopes to industrialise, create jobs, and provide reliable power to every citizen.

The way forward is clear. First, the Electricity Act must be amended to reflect the seriousness of the crime. Kenya, for example, imposes fines of up to Shs1 million and prison terms of 10 years. Uganda should follow suit. Second, utilities should invest in smarter technology. Local scientists have already developed systems that can detect power theft in real time—tools that must be deployed at scale. Third, enforcement must be swift and visible. Specialised courts should handle electricity theft cases quickly, while police and utilities coordinate nationwide crackdowns.

Finally, we must tackle the root cause: lack of affordable access. With about 28 percent of Ugandans connected to the grid as of 2019 (Electricity Regulatory Authority, 2020), lowering upfront costs and expanding rural infrastructure will reduce the temptation to steal. Electricity is not just about light. It is about opportunity—opportunity for a child to study at night, for a farmer to process crops, for a factory to keep its machines running. Illegal connections steal that future from us all. Uganda has the tools, the laws, and the innovation to end this crisis. What is needed now is political will and community resolve. Power theft is not a victimless crime; it is economic sabotage. If we act decisively, we can protect this vital resource and ensure that electricity truly powers Uganda’s prosperity.

Ms Rita Kasio is an MBA student at Makerere University Business School.



