Illusions and vagaries of a presidential messiah

It has become quite routine to find on social media platforms eye-popping official letters by President Museveni directing a minister or another top government official to implement something utterly scandalous.

One letter will be to the prime minister to expedite the give-away of public land without due process or rationalisation, often in the name of investment.

Another letter addressed to the Finance minister to find money to bail out a financially-stressed private company or individual. It also can be as scandalous as instructing the minister of Works to ensure a certain individual is appointed to a job at, say, Uganda Airlines!

One must wonder whether the state and Government of Uganda was ever, at any other point in the past, even during the supposedly dark days of Idi Amin, as personalised as it is under the rule of Mr Museveni. At the core of it is the illusion of a messiah who is on a mission.

He commands every lever of power, wields all authority, is an all-knowing, infallible, and omnipotent potentate who sees his remit as solving all problems for the country. On the one hand, the ‘messianic’ president sees himself as the repository of all authority that matters and important decisions, in fact, even small things, must have his stamp.

On the other hand, the ruled acquiesce to that logic by always going to him, begging him to intervene even in mundane matters that ordinarily can easily be handled by lower-level offices and public institutions. The traffic to state house and the scrambling to get the attention of the ruler inevitably propels all sorts of corrupt practices, including paying brokers for appointments or to have one’s message reach the ruler’s desk.

Strangely, only recently, the President came around to speak out against the shady business of his staff selling appointments to see him, extracting pay to deliver messages to him, and generally profiteering from the scramble to get to the ruler-in-chief.

In a typical sleight of hand, one would expect from him, Mr Museveni seemed to imply it was some new discovery that took him by surprise, yet to be sure, the real surprise would be if there were no such shenanigans, the blatant solicitation of pay from the many who seek to secure favours from the President. The short video clip in which the President confesses to the extent of the rot right under his nose, happening on his watch, is depressing to listen to coming from a ruler with a knack for talking tough and keeping a straight face.

In that clip, the head of state sounds sad and appears beleaguered as he laments how one of his daughters was the source of information on the pay to deliver scheme, the kind of revelation that falls squarely in the docket of state counterintelligence operations.

The tragedy of it is that what he describes – the shameless use of access to the President to make money – is precisely the kind of brazen and bizarre wrongdoing that for long has been a central plank in the methods of rule that have kept Mr Museveni in power.

President Museveni. PHOTO/FILE/HANDOUT

As I have argued in this column, and elsewhere in scholarly works, corruption that is both grand and petty is a friend, not foe, of the system of rule under Mr Museveni for most of the time he has been in power over the last four decades.

It is not just the brokers, courtiers, and hangers-on lined along the path to state house, literally or in all sorts of indirect and invisible ways, who extort money with impunity.

It is that the entire system and structure of government is run on corruption. The biggest practitioners of very ugly forms of corruption and egregious abuse of public offices are the very individuals meant to fight such wrongdoing. Here, Mr Museveni himself is not an innocent bystander; he is a beneficiary, one way or another.

At any rate, it is his government, and he is the chief executive. In the grand scheme of things, it is impossible to have a clean and efficient system of government when the ruler at the top has a grandiose claim to a messianic mission. Messianism means he decides everything, even if indirectly, and everyone must go to him.

This is rule by one man despite a bloated 80-person strong Cabinet and humongous 535-member Parliament, give or take. Plus an array of agencies, bodies, and offices, which are all avenues for personal or group profiteering rather than serving the public. At its nadir as a bloated and beaten-down kleptocracy, Mobutu’s Congo-Zaire is arguably a comparable case to where Uganda stands today, especially as the random course of nature takes a toll on the self-anointed messiah at the top.

Given all that has gone wrong, the hollowing out of institutions and the wanton disregard of basic principles of prudent public management, and in the face of the enormous socioeconomic problems we face, we must fear for what lies ahead.