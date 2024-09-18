Importance of governance in saving Africa's forests

Christopher Burke is a senior advisor at

WMC Africa

Africa’s forests are among the most bio diverse ecosystems on Earth and vital for regulating climate, maintaining water cycles and supporting local economies. These forests face serious threats from deforestation, land degradation and unsustainable land use practices. Effective land governance is crucial to address these challenges and ensure the preservation of Africa’s forests. The effective implementation of clear land tenure systems, promotion of sustainable land use practices and leveraging innovative digital technologies are powerful tools in forest conservation across the continent.

Land tenure security is the cornerstone of successful forest conservation efforts. Prominent Kenyan based land tenure expert Liz Alden Wily agrees that when tenure is insecure, landholders will prioritize the short-term exploitation of forest resources such as logging or land conversion over long-term conservation. Absence of tenure also promotes elite capture and misuse of valuable resources within communities and misuse, she says. The lack of registered land poses a significant challenge to forest conservation.

Only 20 to 30 percent of land formally registered across the continent. Many landholders lack the legal recognition needed to defend their rights against encroachment or illegal exploitation. Ugandan National Forestry Authority (NFA) has been leading efforts with USAID support to consolidate data and geo-spatial information on government forests across Uganda. The recently established Uganda National Land Information System (UgNLIS) has digitized statutory land records, making it easier to enforce land tenure and protect forests from illegal activities.

Securing land rights, empowers communities to engage in conservation efforts confident that their land—and the forests on them—are protected from illegal encroachment and exploitation. The integration of digital technologies into land governance will revolutionize the ability to monitor and manage forests effectively. Tools such as GIS, blockchain and remote sensing are already playing critical roles in preserving Africa’s forests. Remote sensing allows for real-time monitoring of deforestation enabling rapid response to illegal logging and other activities that threaten forests.

The Congo Basin hosts the world’s second-largest tropical forest and is a key area where such technologies are making a significant impact. Covering 500 million acres across six countries, the Basin faces constant threats from illegal logging and land conversion. The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) is currently preparing to pilot the management and protection of Intact Forest Landscapes in the Congo Basin. Land-related conflict is a major driver of deforestation in Africa. Exacerbated by population pressures and competition for resources, such conflict can lead to violence, displacement and the unchecked exploitation of forested areas.

Effective land governance can mitigate these conflicts by establishing clear legal frameworks and dispute resolution mechanisms that protect forests. In many parts of Africa, land is managed under customary systems that vary significantly from region to region. While these systems provide social cohesion and a strong sense of identity; they can also result in exclusionary practices, particularly against women and marginalized groups, leading to conflicts that threaten forests.

To protect these forests, it is essential to bridge the gap between customary and formal land tenure systems. Uganda has successfully integrated customary land tenure into its formal legal system providing legal protection to communities and reducing conflicts that could otherwise lead to deforestation. Sustainable land use practices are critical to preserve Africa’s forests. When landholders have secure tenure, they are more likely to invest in sustainable practices such as agroforestry, reforestation and conservation agriculture that can contribute to the protection of forested areas.

This security has encouraged farmers to adopt sustainable land management practices, reducing the pressure to clear forests for agricultural expansion. By promoting such practices, land governance plays a vital role in maintaining the health and integrity of Africa’s forests. Land governance also facilitates access to climate finance that is essential for scaling up forest conservation efforts.

Land governance is a critical element in the preservation of Africa’s forests. By securing land tenure, integrating digital technologies, addressing land conflicts and promoting sustainable land use, African nations can protect their forests and the vital ecosystems they support. As the continent faces increasing pressures associated with climate change, population growth and global trade regulations such as the EUDR, strengthening land governance will be essential to ensure Africa’s forests continue to thrive for future generations.

