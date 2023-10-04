Imposing Western Democracy on Africa is dictatorship

Africa is increasingly bothered about the current definition of democracy and whether the democratisation process is appropriate and contextually fits African politics.

Indeed, this is a complex issue that we must face head-on if Africa is to find her path to stability. If it’s not a coup, it’s election violence, if it’s not voter suppression, it’s vote buying, and if none of those, it’s a longer stay in power. From Cape Town to Cairo, Nairobi to Darka, Africa is bleeding from Western imposed democratisation. Is it working in Africa?

To find the naval “omukundi in Runyankole” of African leadership approach, one must dig deep into history. The time is ripe for Africa to trace its roots.

In 1526 before slavery, a significant portion of African people lived in small-scale structured villages and communities under elders’ leadership or councils’ systems. Unlike today, elections were never contested and were largely peaceful because they were based on consensus.

Among the structured systems like in Buganda of Uganda, Yoruba in Nigeria, the Benin Empire, the Ashanti Empire in Ghana, Great Zimbabwe, or Ethiopia under Haile Selassie, councils of elders were instituted as representatives of the statehood systems.

Unfortunately, most Western literature writes these facts off and simply refers to them as egalitarian systems. Far from it, the system although not perfect but it worked and Africa was more stable. Today, many parts of the world are built on a consensus system.

The Chinese communist system is based on consensus, as is the Dutch one for instance. In no way does this mean that their system is perfect, but rather that it is aligned with the prevailing traditional fabric in their region. Thus, a model that would resonate with African values would make the center hold and restore sanity in our governance.

Unfortunately, I am reluctant to say the same about Western democracy and democratisation. It has become a pseudo- or cosmetic democracy in most parts of the continent. How is it desirable when it creates more chaos than stability? How is it appropriate when politicians bribe their way to leadership? How is it ideal when leaders are more accountable to the West than to the citizens? How is it right when the system exacerbates wars, conflicts, confusion and unnecessary tension? How is it a better option when the system makes parents lose their children to gun violence? How is it preferred when the system leaves Africans poorer? How is it best when it divides Africans more than uniting them? Certainly, there are more questions than answers.

In 2007, Kenya’s post-election violence saw more than 700 people killed. In 2021, over 50 people were left lifeless in Uganda. Africa has witnessed coups in Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali, Ghana, Uganda, DRC, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Egypt, Niger, Rwanda, Burundi, Senegal, Gabon and many others.

About 106 have been successful in Africa since 1950. Although many are attributed to meddling, history has proven that Africans will resist what doesn’t resonate with their ideals no matter how long it takes.

So, we ask, are these outcomes indicative of a democracy or a dictatorship? Your guess is as good as mine, but it is becoming increasingly clear that we must search for a consensus-based path forward rather than one built on divisions and philosophies that are not African. We will call that approach African democracy because it will be built on our fabric of “Ubuntu”.

In Acholi, we say “Kal mutwi pe lworo ceng” meaning a growing millet does not fear the sun, or among the Akan people in Ghana, if you are on the road to nowhere, find another road.

It’s undoubtedly time for the rising continent to chart her course and find a system that suits its fabric. Western democratic systems have served their purpose but have proven more retrogressive for Africans.