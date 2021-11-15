Improve maternal healthcare 

Author, Hadijah Nakatudde. PHOTO/COURTESY
 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Safe motherhood aims at improving maternal and child health and eliminating the probable risks that can occur and is required in obtaining the desired outcome of pregnancy.

Despite being considered as the weaker sex, women have been bestowed with the pivotal role of reproduction. As Rickie Lake once said: “Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing,” it comes with a great share of responsibilities. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.