In 2024, seek Ye first; Family, patriotism and World Peace

To many, the concept of World Peace, is one perhaps far-fetched, and might, therefore, be one of those issues we are less concerned about. But if I could localize it—or, rather, simplify it, consider this: imagine your whole body were the world—and the different sub-units thereof, constituted its different parts. If one of the parts on your body—were, whether by your own recklessness, or, by accident, injured and hurt so bad, how would that leave the rest of you feeling? Would you, for instance, sleep peacefully? Don’t we know what great effect a small wound on a tongue suffers the rest of the body because we cannot feed normally? The phrase, “World” when applied to peace as in the discourse at-hand, cascades down from global phenomena down, even, to the invisible chaotic noumena at play within those who desperately need peace!

In 2013, as Dean of Students at the then Namuwongo-based International Health Sciences University, I led Students’ Guild Leaders to King Oyo’s Buziga Palace, to sign for World Peace, under the auspices of the Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light [HWPL] crusaders from South Korea. It was quite timely because Africa was grappling with the after-mirth of the heinous 2011Arab Spring insurrections that had just ravaged Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt and Libya—culminating in the murder most brutal, of Col. Muammar Gaddafi, its hitherto president! The reasons for such atrocities were nothing short of obnoxious and unwarranted impositions contemptuous and injurious to African states’ sovereignty, by specific western actors, to say the least!

Undue foreign interference in a country’s affairs is unfriendly—which, to slain Iraqi revolutionary leader, Saddam Hussein, begs war! War, however, is undesirable when peace is an option. Peace is often abused, but reminiscing on the once socio-economically strong, now ravaged Libya; the Russia-Ukraine strife chilling experiences; the Israel versus Palestine disastrous conflict, needless to mention what grim the exasperating Hezbollah attack on Israel might spill over to the rest of world, invokes caution. Prior to my current portfolio, I spent five humanitarian field-service under The Office of The Prime minister and UNHCR, handling refugees nearly across all settlements in Uganda, and the direness with which persons of concern presented especially on arrival—fleeing conflict, is indescribable! The suffering, especially of the vulnerable: young; elderly; pregnant mothers; and the sick, is not what you would wish even for your worst enemy! Think about a little un-accompanied minor who must now be attached to strangers as their foster family after looking on helplessly as their own family members were butchered or having run away in different directions with slim hope—if at all, of ever reuniting!

On a lighter note, I am excited that Uganda will, from January 15-20, 2024, host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in, which about 120 global states will be represented, inter-alia, to re-affirm respect for the principles enshrined in the charter of the United Nations and international law: respect for the sovereign equality and territorial integrity of all states; encourage friendly relations among countries; and advocate peaceful settlement of international disputes—whose deviance breeds disharmony stifling progress. Internally, transcendental to individuals, peace stems from families and ripples to the global community. Patriotism, to leaders, manifests in striving to transform their constituencies; and to citizens, by emulating an Israeli who abandoned his family on holiday in Uganda, and ran back home to defend his country against Hamas when he could have safely stayed here, unlike those who collude with foreigners against their own!

Wonderful New Year resolutions written; gigantic expectations upon the flock from spiritual leaders with unction and blessing impartation—prophesied, as did parents upon their children, for happiness and prosperity, but none will suffice without peace—peace from within and without. I wish everyone a splendid 2024.

Patrick Katagata Jr.