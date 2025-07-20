In a nation of ‘religious’ thieves, Kanyeihamba stuck to integrity

Prof George Kanyeihamba, who passed away this week at the ripe old age of 85, was one of the very few people who served in the corruption-ridden National Resistance Movement (NRM) government and left with his reputation untainted.

He condemned and shunned corruption, a rarity in a country where many people who condemn corruption actually feed off corruption. Before old age and illness incapacitated him, he wrote a column for this newspaper for years, and many of his articles focused on corruption among lawyers, even High Court judges. You had to take him seriously.

He was not a crazed TikToker desperately looking for attention; he was an accomplished legal professional, who knew serious allegations of wrongdoing had to be supported by evidence. His writings about judges being corrupt were extremely disturbing because any country that is plagued by corruption, as Uganda is, has to rely on the police and the Judiciary to combat the vice.

Yet the former Supreme Court judge was telling Ugandans in no uncertain terms that (some of) the very people expected to fight corruption are corrupt themselves. Kanyeihamba never pulled punches while criticising Mr Museveni and his NRM government, where he served as Attorney General and minister and where, according to the Inspectorate of Government, corruption costs the country Shs9 trillion every year.

He was a man of strong faith, and although he was not a regular in places of worship, his claim to being religious was reflected in his high principles of integrity. In Uganda, it is not uncommon to read about prominent religious leaders who are facing corruption allegations.

People use religion as a cover for their horrendously corrupt ways. Politicians criticise the government for paying lip service to fighting corruption and take bribes to change the Constitution so that Mr Museveni does not have term limits.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has been sanctioned by the governments of the United Kingdom and the United States over alleged corruption, although she dismisses the sanctions as “politically motivated”.

The government sometimes preaches patriotism and has urged Ugandans to be patriotic. But, in my humble opinion, the country needs more people to emulate Kanyeihamba. Uganda has an acute shortage of men and women of unquestionable integrity.

It is all very well to lead opulent lifestyles when, for example, you are an entrepreneur who has made money through hard work. But living large — wearing expensive Swiss-made watches and living in sprawling mansions — when the source of your money is questionable, is unacceptable. In fact, it is morally reprehensible. Kanyeihamba lived in one of the wealthy suburbs of Kampala, where homes cost billions of shillings, but he made his money the right way.

He taught at British universities and returned to serve his country in high positions, got paid for his efforts — and that was pretty much it. Many high-profile Ugandans (certainly not all) who are well off would struggle to account for their wealth.

The Inspectorate of Government requires public officials to declare their wealth/assets, but very few have declared their assets in the real sense of the word.

In 2006, the Inspectorate of Government tried to get tough but went after Ken Lukyamuzi, former MP for Rubaga South and a politician who has never been linked to any corruption scandal, and prevented his re-election bid on the grounds that he had breached the Leadership Code.

Forty-six politicians who did not submit their declaration forms in time, like Mr Lukyamuzi, were not affected. Mr Lukyamuzi sued the government and won, but this story shows how rotten we are morally. Those who are mourning Kanyeihamba, those who will miss him, are mourning the loss of integrity.





Mr Musaazi Namiti is a journalist and former

Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk