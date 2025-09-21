In a world of selfishness and conflict, be a Mother Teresa

On September 5, we joined philanthropists in donating gifts such as seedlings, clothing, scholastic materials, and a lovely luncheon to the vulnerable as we celebrated the International Day of Charity in honour of Mother Teresa’s legacy. The United Nations in 2012 dedicated September 5 as the International Day of Charity to honour Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who spent most of her life volunteering and helping the neediest in slums of Kolkata, India, and beyond.

“If you cannot feed a hundred people, at least just feed one,” stated Mother Teresa, a Nobel Peace Prize winner of charity, love, philanthropy and humanitarian spirit.

Born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in 1910, Northern Macedonia, she spent 45 years in India helping the most vulnerable from the hungry, homeless, disabled, to the sick, through Missionaries of Charity, a philanthropic organisation St Teresa established in 1950. She had an option to remain a privileged middle class in Europe or an elite teacher; instead, she chose a philanthropic pathway of directly serving the neediest with dignity and humility, a selfless gesture beyond religious vocation. Sadly, the aspirations and values Mother Teresa advanced and advocated for have drowned in a sea of individualism, selfishness, anger and vengeance.

For instance, individualism is one of the underreported causes of conflicts and inequalities today in places such as Gaza, Sudan, Afghanistan, DR Congo, and Ukraine.

Individualism and selfishness are spreading like wildfire in our society today, even in Mother Teresa’s backyard; faith-based institutions have resorted to extortion and manipulation of the needy. Her legacy of starting the Missionaries of Charity from a small grassroots organisation to a landmark global organisation in more than 100 countries should remind the world to rethink philanthropy and strengthen international partnerships for social development. Saint Teresa’s legacy is a stark reminder of the role women play in society towards transforming lives, advancing social justice, volunteerism and public service.

Leveraging charity and philanthropy to combat poverty, hunger, and health issues has enormous potential in restoring human dignity and accelerating sustainable development goals. Mother Teresa’s legacy reminds us all that volunteerism is an integral part of national development and can be rewarded. Amid the rise of individualism and chronic selfishness that has eroded the spirit of generosity, kindness and humility, we are reminded that charity can restore lost dreams, moral fibre, resilience, frugality and unity in society.

If Mother Teresa were still alive, she would probably be at the frontline volunteering in conflict-affected areas such as Gaza, Afghanistan, Sudan, and Ukraine, feeding the starving children, women and nursing the war-wounded men while calling for peace to prevail over conflicts, wars and genocides.

The principle of charity and philanthropy should not be about how much we give, but about how much love we put into giving, as stated by Mother Teresa.

Charity and philanthropy have impacted the world with the best hospitals, schools, food granaries, rehabilitation centres and temples, giving employment and improved livelihoods to millions.

It should be our responsibility in a world of individualism and selfishness to be a Mother Teresa.

Mr Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst.



