In defence of Henry Kyemba’s legacy

I first met Henry Kyemba when I joined Senior One in Busoga College Mwiri in 1955. He was already in Senior Three, living in Nadiope House. His cleanliness and gait gave me the impression that he was a self-confident student.

His class contained around 27 pupils who went on to excel in different folds, including politics (like the late Kirunda Kivejinja, the former Third Deputy Prime Minister) but only four are still living.

They include Dr James Batwala, a leading obstetrician and gynaecologist who operates a private clinic in Ntinda; Dr Nathan R.K. Muyobo, a former deputy vice chancellor in charge of finance and development at Busoga University; Mr Difasi K. B. Mutengu, the former Busoga prime minister between 1993 and 1998, and Kenneth Mujunga in Kampala.

Kyemba joined then Makerere University College in 1957 for his A-Level studies, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in History in 1962 and immediately joined Uganda’s civil service in the Prime Minister’s office.

He became the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to Uganda’s first executive Prime Minister, Apollo Milton Obote, from 1962 to 1967 and continued in the same job when his boss became the first executive president from 1966 to 1971.

Kyemba revealed to me that he was, among other things, involved in identifying, searching for relevant information and recommending different Ugandans from different ethnic groups for appointment to high level jobs in government.

He particularly remembered the appointments of the late Dr GW Kafuko as the first director of Uganda Virus Research Institute of Entebbe in 1964 and the appointment of Uganda’s first four High Court judges, who included Samuel Wambuzi who later became the Chief Justice.

However, some of Kyemba’s critics have asserted that they have not been able to identify the specific political principles which he has stood for and wanted to pass on to succeeding generations of Ugandans.

They have accused him of dumping Obote soon after he had been overthrown in a coup organised by Idi Amin in January 1971. In their opinion, Kyemba betrayed Obote when he became Amin’s PPS up to 1973; minister of Culture and Community Development between 1974 and 1975 and minister of Health from 1975 to 1977.

They further assert that Kyemba ran into exile only to save his skin but not to fight for Ugandans, after the murder of Uganda’s Anglican Church Archbishop Janani Luwum in February 1977. Another accusation is that Kyemba did not hesitate to accept appointments from a third ‘aggressive’ President, Yoweri Museveni.

In the 1990s, he became a minister of State in Agriculture, and later served as a minister in the Office of the President. In summary, he spent nine years under Obote, six years under Amin and several years under President Museveni.

Nevertheless, the said critics’ opinion should not influence us to underrate Kyemba’s legacy. His book State of Blood highlighted the importance of fighting African dictatorial governments through the pen, and not through gun-shooting only.

His book provided, from 1978, extra information and encouragement to the anti-Amin forces outside Uganda. In Nairobi, we saw Festo Kivengere (later the first Bishop of Kigezi sub-region) strengthen his African evangelistic enterprise to help more Ugandans who were flocking into Kenya for help.

It is also true that the book influenced a number of Commonwealth countries, some of the Western democracies such as USA and Germany, plus Israel, to appreciate the need to oust Amin from power, which event took place on April 11, 1979.

Furthermore, Kyemba contributed recognisable charitable services to Busoga sub-region and Uganda as a whole through his membership and position in the Rotary Club in Uganda and as chairperson of the Madhvani Foundation.