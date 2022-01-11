Prime

In defence of the right to offend

Author: Tricia Gloria Nabaye. PHOTO/FILE

By  Tricia G Nabaye

  • Criticism of those in power is not a crime, if we lose our ability and right to be critical of those leading, we are akin to blind men being led by blind men.

With the arrest and torture of satirical novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a conversation on how far freedom of speech goes in Uganda has been awash on the internet. Can we bank on our freedom of expression and speech without the looming fear of being gagged, kidnapped and tortured or at worst killed? Is dissent tantamount to a death warrant in Uganda today?

