In Dr Adibaku, we have lost a pillar in the public health system

In a world where access to quality healthcare remains limited and preventable diseases continue to claim lives, there are a few remarkable individuals whose legacy cannot be defined by the number of years they lived, but by the countless lives they saved. Dr Seraphine Adibaku, who died on July 2, was such a man. His commitment to public health, particularly malaria prevention, made him a quiet giant in the malaria fight across Uganda and beyond its borders. During his burial ceremony, one of his friends recounted how he once passionately narrated to Dr Adibaku how he performed a five-hour surgery and saved a life. Dr Adibaku then laughed and remarked that in five hours, he saves 1,000 people from malaria. It was a light-hearted moment between friends comparing professional notes, yet it rightly captured the impact of Dr Adibaku’s relentless efforts in malaria prevention, research and policy advocacy.

Dr Adibaku's CV reads like a blueprint for transformative public health leadership. He pioneered community-based malaria prevention programmes in high-burden areas and refugee settlements, mentored health workers, and became a pillar in health leadership and community initiatives. His impact extended far beyond West Nile, serving refugee communities nationally, the Ministry of Health, and in South Sudan. As one colleague noted: “When the history of Health Systems in the Republic of South Sudan is written, they will record that the man who fought malaria heroically and made huge positive impact in the shortest time is Dr Adibaku.” Indeed, he was more than a clinician; he was a visionary devoted to disease prevention and health systems strengthening.

This devotion gave hope to communities, most notably in 1998 when his arrival as Medical Coordinator at Kyangwali Refugee Settlement, where malaria was the leading cause of death, marked a turning point. Under his leadership, interventions dramatically reduced mortality rates. Death is indeed a mystery. It is a cruel irony that a man who dedicated his life to saving others could not be saved himself. For a man of Dr Adibaku’s stature, it was not surprising that during his send-off, many attested to his great gifts in professional life, community leadership and a human touch. I was privileged to call him a big brother and a mentor. I began my career as a refugee registration officer in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement, Hoima District. Soon after I was hired, Dr Adibaku joined the organisation as medical coordinator.

I was eager to learn from his exemplary work ethic, and fortunate to be among those he mentored. He played a key role in shaping my career. Dr Adibaku shared a unique bond with our family since the early 1970s. After his first visit to our father, whom he called uncle, he became part of our household, well before the youngest siblings were born. To my younger sister and I, he was simply our gentle, jovial older brother. It was much later that we learnt he wasn’t a biological sibling. His selfless devotion to family was evident even amid failing health. At our mother’s funeral earlier this year, he co-chaired the organising committee and personally introduced each of us with memorable personal stories, an indication of just how well he knew us.

True to our late father’s emphasis on community support, Dr Adibaku, who died at 69, lived this legacy. While our parents were in exile, they ensured the younger children could pursue their studies in Uganda and during that time, Dr Adibaku stepped in as a guardian. Beyond his immediate family, he also supported the education of many relatives. In his memory, we commit ourselves to continuing this noble tradition.





Ms Christine A. Vuciri is a humanitarian worker. [email protected]



