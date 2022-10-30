In Majanji, desperately seeking legendary Samia damsel who slept with many men

Good morning, good people! It is a bright, sunny morning as I write this, from a serene and lovely lake shore; a cool, sweet breeze blowing gently, ruffling the very many hairs on my fast-greying head, as the largest fresh water lake in the world rolls its waters gently at my feet, its waves tenderly caressing my toes.

On the far side of the shoreline, to my left, and just a few minutes swim away, is the land of William Ruto, which some people call Kenya.

To my right, two monitor lizards, possibly man and wife, are staring at me with mistrust and suspicion, probably hoping I am not looking for their skin to make a drum.

But they can hold their peace; I am more concerned with their bigger, more illustrious brethren; the 16-footer crocodiles that can creep unnoticed and drag unsuspecting prey in the water, especially when they suspect it’s a lawyer.

We are at the very beautiful Coconut Beach in Majanji, eastern Uganda. Majanji is a small fishing village the architecture of whose very old buildings loudly proclaims it was once occupied by Indians. It is obvious there’s been no improvement since the Indians left. I had heard of Majanji for many years and thought it was a town. So please excuse my consternation when I got here and asked for direction to Majanji town, only to be assured that I was right in the centre of the town! Mercy me!

Majanji is that scrawny and stunted little boy whose photo album makes for hard viewing. Mother probably drank like a fish and smoked like a devil during pregnancy. Or the kid missed out on milk and eggs. Either way, it just didn’t grow. Majanji is a pathetic oxymoron: natural wealth (fertile soils, lush green crops and vegetation everywhere, crowned by a beautiful lake), yet the people are manifestly poor. And even though it is at the shore of the lake with possibly the most fish in the world – or at least in Africa –the villagers here, I was told, subsist on beans. I wouldn’t be surprised if, even with all that mass of water before them, they washed their hands with spittle.

I ended up here after a frustrating failure to locate Maria, a legendary damsel in Samia land; the only woman who never complained at the large number of men who made love to her.

Maria is a name reserved for beautiful girls, so the soldiers christened her Maria. It is not often that a man is forced to sleep with a woman; which is why Maria is a legend. We are talking about back then in the good old days of “Big Daddy” - Idi Amin. His soldiers had a roadblock on the Busia-Majanji Road, somewhere after those a hundred or so schools at Dabani, but possibly before Masafu. Whenever they wanted a good laugh, they’d simply stop a man, put a gun to his head and ask him to choose – do you want to make love to Maria, or would you rather die?

And they’d roar with laughter as they watched the man undress and proceed to make Maria feel like a woman, until, they had seen enough. If the men were many, they’d line up and take turns on Maria – who seemed perfectly comfortable with any man.

No matter the size of a man’s appetite, a minute with Maria was sufficient indulgence! In fact, each man would be begging the soldiers to let him go; except that the soldiers believed that sex with a woman as lovely as Maria was something that had to last a respectable time – why the hurry! At the end almost every man would be crying: on her part, Maria remained cool and calm through it all.

I had been around these parts before in January 2001, when on a visit to Samia land, my host insisted I meet Maria. But we failed to pinpoint her exact locus. When I returned this time round, I tried even asking around, to no avail.

Moreover, so much has changed – there is a new road, people have built all over the place and so on. It is possible some man finally took Maria away to cook food in his kitchen; for Maria was a tree in which the soldiers carefully drilled a woman’s genitals-like hole.