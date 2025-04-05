In memoriam: Dr Shaka Ssali

Dr Shaka Ssali, the indefatigable ‘Kabale kid’, rested last week. I spoke to Shaka the previous week, still hopeful the doctors would soon clear him for a surgical procedure, much delayed due to blood complications. I intended to check on him this week. It was not to be. His departure found me away at a meeting in Berlin. For some years, Shaka fought to turn around his health condition; he ultimately lost the fight.

After nearly three decades at the Voice of America (VOA), he hang his boots in May 2021, and intended to spend time in his roots – Africa – engaging with especially young Africans in the virtues of responsible citizenship and promoting the profession of his passion – journalism. It did not happen.

Over the years as he courageously battled health challenges, Shaka’s main wish was to make the trip home once the doctors gave a greenlight, a longing that simply did not happen. Shaka was an inimitable person, vastly knowledgeable yet incredibly modest.

Educated to the highest levels, a PhD from a very prestigious university, to boot, and worked for one of the world’s most powerful broadcast media outlets, yet, nevertheless exuded remarkable humility.

He travelled the breadth and width of the African continent, interviewed heads of state and government, and eminent socio-political figures, from Accra to Addis Ababa, Kampala to Kinshasa, Abidjan to Abuja and Cairo to Cape Town.

But Shaka maintained a warm and generous demeanour to whomever he encountered, interacted and worked with. He never let power and fame get the better of his humanity. Simple and straight, genuine and unassuming, loved intense arguments while strongly disagreeing respectfully.

Shaka stood for fairness and justice. He despised cheap flirtations with the powerful, especially those holding state power and using it to repress critics and opponents. He was widely exposed, travelled the world far and near, and intellectually endowed yet open to learning.

My friendship with him started with a pleasantly surprising email more than a decade ago. It was about my column in The Observer newspaper. He thanked me for what he thought was a compelling and insightful opinion piece. That first email marked the onset of years of emails and, subsequently, phone calls that lasted hours. When I travelled to Washington DC for a meeting, I alerted the ‘Kabale Kid’ I was in town. He promptly suggested we meet up at the Voice of America at 6pm, and then head out to blast away the Friday evening. By the time we retired, it was past 2am! In the last few years, especially after retiring from the VOA, Shaka called regularly just to catch up and, as he liked to say, compare notes. When he did not get me on the phone, the voice message he left nearly always left me teary knowing the health challenges he was up against.

‘Ndugu mukwasi’ (mukwasi meaning brother-in-law in my Gishu), was how he started. ‘I called so we compare some notes, but it appears the gadgets are both technologically and environmentally unfriendly. Kindly call me back at your earliest convenience. Standing by, Ndugu’. He signed off with, ‘in the meantime, let’s keep the human hopes alive’. Many who watched Shaka’s Straight Talk Africa TV/radio show on VOA remember his closing line of ‘get better not bitter, and let’s keep the African hopes alive’. Perhaps distraught with all that remains horrifying about mother continent, and as he battled-on, Shaka lately switched from ‘African’ to ‘human’ hopes! Shaka was a proud and patriotic Ugandan, but an equally passionate Pan-African. When I asked him if he would spend retirement time in Kabale, he said he might very well seek space in Dar es Salaam, a city he knew deeply and from where he worked on his doctoral dissertation for the University of California Los Angeles. Shaka was in Dar when Uganda’s current rulers seized power. He was unimpressed. He remained decidedly sceptical of their agenda. Several leading lights in the new ruling regime knew Shaka personally, so they invited him to join – he firmly rejected the offer.

At a time when majority Ugandans outside the north, or the larger part of the country we loosely call the south, vigorously embraced the NRM/Museveni, Shaka was among the very few not swayed by the tide.

To his death, he remained consistently critical of the Museveni regime, and unequivocally frowned at the sycophancy of many who kiss up to the rulership. Worth noting though is that Shaka never allowed his political preferences and perspectives to cloud or unduly influence his professional, journalistic work. The Museveni crew and choir accused him of bias against their man and his government, the reason for gagging him at the 2016 presidential debate in Kampala, explicitly barred from asking candidate Museveni debate questions. Shaka always insisted that his bias was towards the truth!

Until we meet again, Ndugu, Kwaheri.

Moses Khisa

Majority Report