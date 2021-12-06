Include PWDs in govt relief plans

Godfrey Nanyenya

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Families with a disabled member may not be able to yield as much social capital as other families.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics National Household Survey 2009/2010 found that poverty rates in households of persons with disabilities (PWDs) are 30 per cent higher than in households of persons without disabilities.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.