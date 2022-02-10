Increased vending points to failed policies

Author: Andrew Bakoraho 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Sensitive to cost of doing business, I think this new style of selling outside one physical location is equivalent to hawking.

While in my rural district last year, I witnessed Kampala based manufacturers and processors helped by mobile vans, some with fixed loud speakers, vending goods.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.