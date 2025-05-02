Increasing tax-to-GDP ratio to achieve FY 2025/6 govt goals

Uganda’s economy has shown remarkable resilience, with GDP growing to Shs 202.7 trillion (USD 53.7 billion) in FY 2023/24, up from Shs 183 trillion (USD 48.8 billion) the previous year. It is projected to hit USD 66.1billion in 2025/26 and thereafter double digit growth on the onset of commercial oil production. Howe

r, despite this growth, Uganda’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains low at around 13 percent, below the Sub-Saharan African average of 17 percent and the global benchmark of 20 percent. This gap underscores the urgent need for Uganda to enhance its domestic revenue mobilization strategy (DRMS) efforts.

With revised resource envelope for FY2025/6 of Shs66 trillion and expected domestic resource mobilisation of Shs35.692 trillion, more needs to be done to unlock Uganda’s full revenue potential.

More than 90.8 of domestic resources is from tax and that’s the reason Uganda needs to improve the tax to GDP ratio in FY2025/6 if they are to achieve government’s priorities of ATMS-Agro industrialisation, Tourism and development, Mineral based industrial development including oil and gas, and Science, Technology, innovation including ICT and creative Art (Knowledge economy).

Uganda’s informal sector remains largely untaxed, creating a significant revenue gap. Recent strides by URA to increase tax register is a welcome measure.

To address these challenges, Uganda must adopt a multi-faceted approach that combines policy reforms, technological innovation, and public engagement.

One of the most critical steps is formalizing the informal sector. Special focus on private sector comprising micro, small, and medium enterprises, bringing these businesses into the formal tax net is essential.

Currently, Uganda’s tax revenues are heavily reliant on a few sectors, such as manufacturing and services. To diversify revenue sources, the government should look at how some of sectors that currently have low tax contribution to GDP can increase their contribution in both short and medium term. Focus on digital economy, agriculture and mining sectors are some of key pointers.

With increased monetisation of these sectors, more tax contribution to GDP can be achieved. Strengthening tax administration through technology and capacity building such as use of tools like EFRIS and DTS can improve tax collection efficiency and reduce leakages.

Planned URA audits, combating smuggling and corruption are a prerequisites . A culture of voluntary compliance is essential for sustainable revenue mobilization. Recent waiver of penalties and interest that ended on December 31, 2024 attest to this. Government may need to pro-actively rethink this in future.

Nationwide campaigns to educate citizens and businesses on the importance of paying taxes and the benefits of compliance can also go a long way.

While people should pay taxes without expecting delivery of services, the tax paying public expect improved government delivery and efficient use of the resources collected.

The oil, gas and mining sector present a unique opportunity to boost tax revenues, its positive contribution will be based on linkages it creates in the economy.

Progress in this sector, with projects like the Tilenga and Kingfisher oil fields and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) are a welcome development.

Promoting local content requirements to involve Ugandan businesses in the oil and gas value chain can also create new taxable entities. Establishing robust mechanisms to manage and allocate oil revenues effectively.

Growing Uganda’s tax-to-GDP ratio is not just about increasing revenue; it’s about building a sustainable and inclusive economy. It also calls for a healthy growth of private sector and structural reforms in the economy aimed at reducing informal sector.

Cost of doing business through cheaper loans is also a prerequisite for growth of private sector. Strengthening tax administration, promoting voluntary compliance, and leveraging oil and gas revenues, Uganda can unlock its revenue potential and achieve its target of a 20 percent tax-to-GDP ratio by 2030.

Mr Allan Mugisha is an Associate Partner , Tax , Ernst & Young