Increasing urgency, resources in the fight against cancer

In recent times, social media platforms have been flooded with discussions surrounding the potential emergence of a cancer epidemic within our nation, sparking inquiries into the underlying causes behind the surge in cancer-related fatalities.

This followed a social media post by the Director of Information and Publicity for the National Resistance Movement, Mr Emmanuel Ddombo, his X account.

“In a period of 6 months, I have lost over 30 people, either relatives, friends, or acquaintances to cancer. Some of them are religious leaders, senior public servants or ordinary people, and all dying younger! This is a bit unusual! Do we have a cancer epidemic in Uganda,” read Mr Dombo’s post.

While verifying the precise statistics mentioned in Mr Dombo’s post may prove challenging, a first-hand visit to the Uganda Cancer Institute situated atop Mulago Hill confirmed the troubling reality of escalating cancer cases. The corridors of the institute teemed with patients awaiting specialized care, painting a dark picture of the escalating burden of cancer within our communities.

What meets the eye at the cancer institute are the many patients seen waiting at the various specialized clinics of the Cancer institute.

Despite the high number of patients, I wish to applaud the Board and Director of the Uganda Cancer Institute for having improved the patient flow and environment working within the currently available resources. Unlike in the past when patients with various cancers were seen lying in the compound and verandas, patients now have waiting shades that are clean and neat.

At the radiotherapy department, patients can now get their dose of treatment as scheduled given that the government has invested in three linac machines, the latest technology in administering radiotherapy treatment. The institute intends to phase out the use of the Cobalt 60 radiation machines whose maintenance and service are difficult and pose an environmental risk of emitting radiation once their source has malfunctioned.

However, the institute is still grappling with admission space and an inadequate budget for cancer medicines and supplies. Many patients who ought to be in admission are not admitted and some have to stay in the section where the institute has improvised tents for patients as they wait for their appointments with their oncologists.

In a sobering conversation with Dr Jackson Orem, Director of UCI, it was revealed that newly diagnosed cancer cases surged from 6,000 to 7,000 within a single year, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Moreover, the institute’s annual budget of Shs 15 billion falls short of the estimated requirement of Shs 21 billion, exacerbating the challenge of medication stockouts.

To eliminate the challenge of the floor cases in the currently congested admission wards, the Cancer Institute needs a budgetary allocation of about Shs 57 billion to enable it to complete a seven-level ward complex whose construction is currently underway. So far, the institute has spent Shs 12 Billion on a structure whose total contract sum stands at Shs69 billion. A silver lining for cancer patients is the regional cancer centers that UCI is developing in Mbarara, Arua, Mbale, and Gulu to help save patients from traveling long journeys to the capital city, Kampala looking for care and treatment.

Furthermore, the impending completion of the East African Centre of Excellence in Care promises to augment treatment facilities and research capabilities, heralding a new era of comprehensive cancer management.

However, as the government plays its part in improving the infrastructure for care and treatment, we as citizens of Uganda have a responsibility. This non-communicable disease is largely associated with our lifestyle.

Despite the known risk factors for cancer that include lifestyle, infections, and genetics, Ugandans most especially young people continue to abuse cancer-causing substances like tobacco, shisha, and alcohol as seen in the various hangouts countrywide.

The Ministry of Health has introduced preventive interventions like immunization for Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) but the uptake levels leave a lot to be desired. Furthermore, to increase physical activity, the Ministry of Health has been pushing for weekly physical activity but still, the rate of adopting these exercises remains low. In the latest move to boost early cancer detection, the Ministry is expected to introduce mandatory screening for prostate cancer for all males aged 45 years and above.

The battle against cancer demands concerted efforts from all stakeholders, from policymakers and healthcare providers to individuals within our communities. With adequate funding, strategic interventions, and a collective commitment to prevention and early detection, we can stem the tide of this disease.