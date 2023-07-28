Individual power interests undermining state strength

A key message I have belaboured over the last few weeks in this column is the centrality of a functional governmental apparatus and an efficient state system.

In my academic discipline, scholars have for long thought hard to understand how ‘good government’ comes about and the basis for attaining a state that meets its basic remit of providing critical public goods and services.

When you live in a city or town or neighbourhood with well-paved roads that are routinely repaired, functioning running water and sewerage systems, drainage channels properly developed and streets well lit; it is easy to take these for granted. But they are not natural occurrences.

There is a lot that goes into making them possible and available. The citizen pays taxes that foot the bill for those goods and services, but in many countries, taxes are collected but the goods and services are not provided!

Our own national capital, Kampala, is a classic example. Uganda’s economy is nearly three-quarters based in metropolitan Kampala. In fact, by some estimates, the small central business district of Kampala accounts for more than half of our overall national wealth.

Kampala traders pay taxes, but they also evade them. The city and municipal authorities do not collect the revenue they should be collecting and the Uganda Revenue Authority has for long fallen short of exacting a thorough taxation regime.

But even when money is available from donors and development institutions such as the World Bank, making Kampala the modern city it aspires to be has remained elusive. Only recently, there was angst and outrage on Twitter about the state of Kampala roads.

Increasingly, when it rains heavily, Kampala comes to a halt because of flooding and impassable roads that are so potholed and ill-designed to contend with rapidly growing traffic volumes.

One of the most annoying or embarrassing things about the state of Kampala is the absence of very basic street lighting, especially along prime roads including the city’s main street. Broken or leaking sewer lines can go unattended for days, and human waste runs the streets, emitting obnoxious stench. Garbage collection and a litter-free environment have been an endemic problem.

Now, if Kampala the real prize of Uganda can have such a litany of problems, matters can only be worse elsewhere in the country. Every time I visit my hometown of Mbale, now granted the pretentious status of a city, I am deeply saddened.

Why has there been such an epic failure by our rulers to forge a system and establish a tradition of public authority that meets its basic mandate and public expectations?

Last week I ended by referencing a Daily Monitor investigative story that pinpointed a government truck involved in smuggling contraband, netted by revenue authorities multiple times. The story alluded to a decorated army officer as the power behind the scheme.

This has been pretty much at the heart of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) led government’s poor record of state-building: powerful individuals do wrong or break the law and get away with it. When a few individuals have so much power they can go against the law, they undermine public authority and contribute to keeping the state weak.

Our current rulers along with their kindred and cronies have arrogated themselves unchecked and unaccountable power ostensibly because they fought in the 1980s to ‘liberate’ us from dictatorship. That is how Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza can brazenly assault a traffic police officer and no action is taken against him.

Along with impunity is the flaunting of a key component of building an efficient state: meritocracy. No way can we have a functional government and an efficient bureaucratic apparatus when individuals get into positions through back channels, when technocrats supposed to do the rugged work of thinking through public problems do not have the requisite qualifications and competencies.

The dearth of meritocracy is only tramped by runaway official corruption. The individuals not competent to properly evaluate how to build a quality drainage channel take matters a notch higher: they slice off part of the budget for the project.

Incompetence and corruption make for tragic outcomes. We see this all over the place, from roads that fall apart at the first time of heavy rains asking to street lighting poles that stand firm except they don’t light!

The irony of it all is that the ruling class is able to maintain its hold on power despite, in fact, the malfeasance and decay that otherwise would be the reason they shouldn’t be misgoverning us.