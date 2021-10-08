Information is key in post-self-rule era

By Guest Writer More by this Author

When Uganda got her independence on October 9, 1962, the sensation from the east to west was that of relief, triumph and renaissance.

Thanks to the tireless nationalists who gave the British all the reasons to let go of their most prestigious African colony, 59 years on, it is still rather unrecognisable that without “information,” the Pearl of Africa would never have become independent.

The nationalists needed critical information to plan their missions against the colonial masters, and so did the latter to know what the natives thought.

Those who chose the hard way took to the bush and while there, radio calls aided the flow of information. Letters and newspapers were key sources of information for political and civil actors and the general population, as well as the colonial masters.

Information is so powerful a tool that it cannot compare to military artillery. Even the best soldiers cannot triumph without it. It is with information that one will know the strength and weakness, location, and size of the enemy before initiating a fight.

This is one tool that played a great role in the pursuit of independence, yet it remains less acclaimed.

With information, nothing can fail. No wonder you always become part of the solution when you are informed. The world’s super powers rest on the ability to control the flow of the world’s most treasured information.

The day has finally arrived for us to celebrate our independence. Happy Independence mother land!

On Independence Day, we come together to remember the battles our forefathers fought against the British who never accepted them as leaders.

However, we need to ask ourselves what it takes to be independent. And why would someone struggle for independence? Independence never comes easy. It requires one to be able to interpret life’s events socially and economically. This is where information is required. To understand the diversity of cultures, economies, and markets for various products so as to sell, invest, or make money. The world is a global village where without information, it becomes hard to make it.

Information is a driving force that makes people rule over each other. Powerful states are able to control weaker ones by using “information.”

While some groups of people pursue knowledge with high expectations, others do it passively. They spend their money, time, and effort, looking for valuable information, which, in most cases, produces a valuable return on investment.

Becoming independent and celebrating it is a process. Every step you take needs time and patience. Great and successful countries in the world set goals with deadlines. And so do successful individuals. If things fail to come out as expected, they still try again and again. Life is like that everywhere.

Information is such a powerful tool that rules over life-changing ideas. However, what matters most is the kind of information we feed on every day. The places we go to, the television channels we subscribe to, and the books we read? The friends or groups we associate with? And so forth.

Information therapy is the force that fuels any human craving for success. Wishing for more than I could possibly desire and my craving for never missing out on any information, I have always visited places of worship and political rallies.

Christian religious leaders always talk about the coming of Jesus Christ and God being the only provider. They indulge less in trending information that will make believers fully independent. How will they become creative if they are not challenged to learn a new piece of practical information that is relevant to their current living conditions? The same applies to politicians. All they tell voters is, “if you vote for me, I will construct hospitals, schools, roads, and the rest.” What if they let people access the right information, besides propaganda?

Ibrahim Ruhweza, [email protected]