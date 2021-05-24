Infrastructural development  need not trap govt in debt

By Guest Writer More by this Author

In 1998, under the Highly Indebted Poor Countries initiative (HIPC) spearheaded by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), Uganda received $650m (Shs2.3 trillion) debt write off by its external creditors and another $1.3 billion (Shs4.6 trillion) debt relief in early 2000s to allow the country channel its resources to fight poverty.

But rather than tame our borrowing appetite, this debt relief gesture instead opened a window for unfettered borrowing. This trend was especially premised on infrastructural development for projects like building expressways, maintenance and rehabilitation of existing road networks, construction and rehabilitation of major hospitals, energy/power generation stations, among others.

This is of course not to downplay the fact that there has also been continuous substantial borrowing to finance social sectors, which exacerbates the problem.

Uganda’s appetite for borrowing has been increasing tremendously.

Debt stock soar to near unsustainable levels and with projects punctured with corruption, project delays, poor absorption of loan funds and stringent loan terms that favour creditors’ home companies to implement the projects.

A review of the loan releases by the Auditor General discovered that several loans appeared to be poorly performing with some nearing expiry while others had reached the closing date without fully disbursing the funds.

Between Financial Year 2017/2018 and Financial Year 2021/2022, government has spent more than Shs15 trillion on mainly design, compensations and construction of infrastructural projects.

For example, the 17.5km Kampala Northern Bypass Road Project, which was funded by European Union, European Investment Bank and Government of Uganda, was meant to last five years, but has had at least three different contractors in a row in a span of 14 years and still seems to have a long way to go before completion.

Such delays have negative implications, including cost overruns, disrupting business, inconsistencies in accountability centres, environmental degradation, compromise in quality, legalistic battles, and stakeholder frustration.

Over the last three years, sovereign debt has neither led to optimal growth dividends nor per capita capital accumulation as would have ordinarily been anticipated.

If government is borrowing for huge public investment and expenditure say in infrastructure development, these should be able to create increased revenue yield, which translate into increased per capita income and citizens’ improved scale of effective demand.

This calls for alternatives to Uganda’s infrastructure financing, and on a broader perspective, we ought to look into the issue of project delays which in turn has affected disbursement of project funds.

Government should look into supporting indigenous entities or even directly the Ministry of Works under Force account modality of service delivery to undertake some infrastructural projects.

I encourage government to fairly and justly broaden the tax base as a means of increasing its local revenue collections and also recommend that each of these borrowing options should always be carefully considered and executed meticulously in such a way that rather than dent the economy the more, borrowed funds should be able to spur growth and development through striking a balance between infrastructure and social development, as spending on social sector has the potential to put back the economy on a sustainable growth path.

