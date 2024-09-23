Infrastructure failures are derailing socio-economic transformation projects

Your Excellency President Museveni,

I write to you as a concerned citizen who has been actively involved in the capacity-building efforts of your government’s socio-economic programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and GROW. These initiatives were introduced with the promise of elevating low-income earners and promoting wealth creation to expand the middle class.

However, a harsh reality has emerged – one where the lack of adequate infrastructure and poor public service delivery threaten the success of these very programmes.

While your commitment to fighting corruption is appreciated, I must bring to your attention an equally pressing issue – infrastructure failures. The hardworking Ugandans are eager to make the most of these opportunities, but they are being held back by challenges beyond their control. Without the essential services required to support their businesses, these programmes risk becoming counterproductive.

I have witnessed first-hand the struggles of groups that have received seed capital to start small businesses, such as hair salons, carpentry workshops, and takeaway stalls. Many of these businesses are now at risk of closure due to an absence of basic services like electricity and water.

How can these businesses operate, let alone succeed, when such fundamental infrastructural needs are unmet?

My concern has been exacerbated by the situation in a small trading centre in my local area. This centre, normally a hub of activity, has been unusually quiet for the past week, with business virtually at a standstill. It is painful to see hardworking individuals eager to make progress, but unable to, through no fault of their own.

The consequences are severe. As these businesses lose income, they are unable to repay loans that were intended to be revolving, thereby depriving others of similar opportunities. This failure not only affects the business owners but also undermines the broader goals of wealth creation and economic growth.

Additionally, the stress and anxiety caused by watching one’s livelihood deteriorate can lead to mental health issues, which are too often overlooked in the national discourse on development.

What makes this situation even more concerning is the lack of communication and accountability from public officials. Local leaders, including LCs and MPs, seem unaware of the problems affecting their constituents.

Unfortunately, many of these leaders remain insulated from the hardships faced by ordinary citizens, having access to alternatives like solar power and generators. This detachment from the realities on the ground highlights a troubling disparity in priorities, as issues affecting the ordinary Ugandan are often given less attention.

Your Excellency, the people of Uganda are not asking for handouts. They are ready to work, build, and contribute to the nation’s prosperity. But without the necessary support in place – reliable infrastructure and accountable leadership – these government programmes will only lead to frustration and disillusionment.

I urge you to take swift action to ensure that the infrastructure needed to support these businesses is prioritised and that public service delivery meets the expectations set by your government.