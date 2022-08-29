Innovation key in sustaining rural water supply facilities

Far from being a niche concern, water remains top on the socio-economic agenda with a water-devoted Sustainable Development Goal, and calls for a new forum to bridge the water infrastructure gap coming out of the integrated water resources management and water efficiency policy brief. This is important progress, yet if we are to continue relying on water to power our economies and societies forward, we will need to invest much more in operation and maintenance (O&M) of water sources.

Today, in as much as the water and environment sector is taking strides in putting in place infrastructure to ensure ample service delivery to the communities in the rural area, the challenge of infrastructure management, O&M continues to be one of the main setbacks, especially for the rural water supply, and possibly more tensions between users in several basins.

The O&M and infrastructure replacement are critical in order to maintain long-lived infrastructure investments. According to the Sector Strategic Plan, capital investments will make up the majority of the costs, yet a growing component of the budget will be required to be devoted to O&M and replacement. As such, the plan estimates that O&M and replacement shall be about 16 percent of the total budget requirement for the water and environment sector by 2030.

Related Rural residents adopt measures to promote sanitation Healthy Living

Strengthening systems across the water sector to tackle O&M of rural water supply facilities are vital in upholding functionality of these water sources and decreasing operational costs for long-lasting service delivery in rural areas.

To effect this, there should be strong, resilient systems that help prevent all forms of long downtime, stagnated functionality rate and deliver quick response to breakdowns of hand pumps.

A combination of technical and grant assistance projects have since the 1990s been supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) together with the government of Uganda towards improvement of access to safe water in rural communities. Through these interventions, Uganda has seen a stride in functionality increasing by eight percent between 2017 and 2020, according to the Sector Performance Report (SPR), with beneficiary districts registering a much higher status of functional water sources and reduction of downtime for broken down water sources.

The JICA O&M Project has focused on a number of areas that contribute to sustainability of water supply infrastructure in rural areas such as undertaking major rehabilitation, improvement, and promoting the Direct Management System (DMS), a system in which an independent expertised organisation operates and maintains boreholes in rural areas.

To boost the DMS approach, an innovative pay-as-you fetch system for boreholes known as SUNDA has been installed in target areas of central region. Here, people pay water contribution by mobile money and attain a token used as one fetches. The contributions are used to maintain the water points.

Through the combination of DMS and SUNDA, it is observed that downtime of hand pumps can drastically reduce, while keeping the system economically viable and sustainable. There is also need to understand the risks to growth, social and economic development from poor water management, especially in Uganda. Poor water management affects our economies. For instance, where the need for investment is most dire; we should implement robust approaches to enable investment in water security.

There should be innovative ways to better allocate risk and returns between key players, which is a key issue in motivating investments for water development.

The adage ‘when the well is dry, we know the worth of water’ is a reminder of how precious water is. Improving governance and investment in O&M infrastructure for rural water supply is essential for the development of our economy.